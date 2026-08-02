Of cornered Ruto and what Sifuna must do for his star to shine brighter

There is a very good chance that Edwin Sifuna could become Kenya’s President from August next year. The pollsters speak of a meteoric rise and a steady surge in numbers. The youth, who constitute upwards of 75 per cent of the voting population, are enthralled by his charisma, wit and courage.
And back in his native home of Western Kenya, he has upset the legacy political kingpin class. In the opposition space, he is soaring above the traditional claimants.
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