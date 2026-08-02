When cash politics turns against politicians

For decades, money has been one of the most powerful currencies in Kenyan politics, because candidates have relied on cash handouts to attract crowds, reward supporters and create the perception of popularity.
History, however, teaches us that the use of huge amounts of cash does not necessarily translate into votes, as the recent OI Kalou constituency by-election showed us.
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