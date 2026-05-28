Ruto leads nation in mourning 16 Gilgil school fire victims

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President William Ruto at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park hotel, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto has led the nation in mourning the students killed in the Utumishi Girls Academy fire in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday.

The fire left 16 students dead and others injured as leaders across the political divide called for urgent investigations and stronger safety measures in schools.

Ruto said government response prioritised rescue operations, treatment of the injured and support for affected families as investigations continued.

“Our immediate attention is focused on the rescue of those affected, the treatment of the injured and support for their families while investigations continue into the cause of the fire,” said Ruto.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said that the government stands with all those affected, and is committed to support the school community to come to terms with this tragedy.

“To lose young girls, full of hope and dreams for the future, in such a cruel and painful way is stark reminder of how fleeting life on earth is. Condolences to the bereaved families, quick recovery to the injured.”

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta said, “My heart goes out to the parents, guardians, students, teachers, and the entire school community during this painful time. I pray for God's comfort and strength for every family bearing this heavy loss.”

Racheal Ruto

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families, friends, teachers, and the entire school community during this painful time. The loss of learners with bright futures and great promise is a heartbreaking tragedy for the entire nation.”

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor

"As investigations into the cause of the fire commence, the Attorney General calls for a thorough, transparent, and expeditious inquiry to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure appropriate action is taken."

People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua

“I can only imagine the dread a parent feels receiving news that the child they sent to school has been caught up in tragedy. May God protect every child and comfort every family facing fear and uncertainty today,” Karua noted.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua called for swift investigations and accountability, warning against negligence in public institutions.

“This tragedy remains an unfortunate event that should never have occurred in our modern-day Kenya. I urge speedy investigations into this matter and those culpable of commission or omission must face the full force of the law,” he said.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka urged leaders to move beyond condolences and address recurring school fire incidents, calling for lasting reforms.

“With a heart weighed down by profound grief, I join all Kenyans in mourning the precious lives of the young girls taken from us in the devastating fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil,” noted Kalonzo.

“Let us honour these young lives not merely with tears and tributes but with action that ensures no other family endures this unbearable pain,” he added.

Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi said the tragedy had left families in deep anguish, noting the loss of young lives pursuing education.

“It is difficult to find words strong enough to comfort parents whose daughters left home in pursuit of education and dreams only for their lives to be tragically cut short,” Muturi observed.

United Green Movement leader David Maraga called for clarity on the cause of the fire and support for affected families.

“I have no words to comfort you for this loss to parents and the entire Utumishi Girls community but we stand with you in this grief even as we seek to know the cause of yet another blot on our education system,” Maraga said.

Gender CS Hanna Cheptumo said that the ministry had activated child protection response mechanisms to support affected children and families.

“The State department has deployed Children Officer and Child Protection personnel to coordinate immediate interventions, including safeguarding affected children, supporting family tracing and reunification, and ensuring emergency child protection services are provided.”

KANU chairperson Gideon Moi called on the Ministry of Education to move with urgency to reassess and reinforce fire safety measures within dormitory facilities in boarding schools to ensure such a tragedy is never witnessed again.

“This is a deeply painful moment for parents, school fraternity and the entire nation. No parent should ever endure the pain of losing a child, especially at such a young and promising age.”

The Iran Embassy in Kenya

“In the spirit of the solidarity Kenyans showed with the Minab schoolgirls tragedy, we stand with you today. May the Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed souls and comfort to the grieving families,” it posted on X.

The French Embassy in Kenya

“We mourn with the families and community who have lost loved ones in the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this devastating incident.”

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said words had failed him to talk about the tragedy.

“I cannot imagine the pain the parents, teachers and students are feeling. I know there is nothing that can be said to make you feel different but please accept my sincere condolences,” he said.