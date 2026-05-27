Imams call for unity, economic relief and national healing as Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Adha

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Muslims mark Eid al-Adha at Ummu Kulthum in Mombasa, May 27, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Islamic religious leaders in the Rift Valley have called for peace, unity, and interfaith harmony as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha on Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Jamia Mosque Imam in Kitale, Ismail Bono Hajir, called on Kenyans and political leaders to embrace unity, reconciliation, and forgiveness, warning that political differences must not fuel hatred or division.

Speaking during Eid al-Adha celebrations, Hajir stressed that peace, tolerance, and understanding are key pillars of national development.

“We must not allow political differences to turn into hatred and division,” Imam Hajir said, adding that national cohesion should be prioritised above political interests.

The Chairperson of Imams in Trans Nzoia County, Hassan Mohammed, urged President William Ruto to address the rising cost of living, saying that many families are struggling to meet basic needs.

“The cost of living has become unbearable for ordinary citizens and we urge the government to take urgent measures to ease the burden,” Mohammed said.

Muslim faithful Abrahaman Mohammed urged the government to lower fuel costs, saying that profits for long-distance transporters have declined and have affected workers' pay, especially drivers and loaders. Muslims mark Eid al-Adha at Ummu Kulthum in Mombasa, May 27, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

“Fuel prices have made transport unsustainable, and workers are suffering due to reduced earnings,” Abrahaman said.

They also appealed to President William Ruto to lower the cost of living, as they called for sustained dialogue between leaders and citizens to foster unity and economic stability in the country.

The faithful emphasised that without urgent interventions from the government, many households risk falling deeper into poverty, especially in rural and urban informal settlements across the country.

They further urged leaders across the political divide to uphold restraint and prioritise national interest over partisan competition during and after public engagements.

The Eid al-Adha celebrations in Kitale were marked by prayers for peace, prosperity and continued unity among all communities in Trans Nzoia County and beyond.

Faith leaders reiterated their commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and urged youth to avoid being used to spread hate or violence on social media platforms.

Hajir called for sustained investment in dialogue and community programs that promote peaceful coexistence, economic resilience and national cohesion across the country.

In Samburu County, muslim faithful converge at Kenyatta Stadium in Maralal town for Eid al-Adha prayers to mark the Festival of Sacrifice, celebrations in the Islamic calendar.

They prayed for peace across Kenya.

In Nakuru County, thousands of Muslims faithful converged at Menengai High School grounds to mark Eid al-Adha.

Led by Sheikh Adam Osman, the Muslim community made special prayers for Gulf countries currently experiencing instability, among them Palestine and Iran.

“As Muslims, let us all pray that our brothers and sisters in the disturbed region find peace and happiness as they mark this day,” said Sheikh Adam.

On local politics, the leaders called on politicians to cease making inflammatory remarks that may divide Kenyans along tribal lines, notably ahead of the coming general election.

“We want to see peace prevail in our nation. We are Kenyans and shall remain so after the election. There is no gain in engaging violence and hatred,” he said.

Nakuru Muslims Association chairperson Faez Nasher warned that divisive remarks are a threat to the peace and cohesion already attained over the last two decades.

“Instability affects all regardless of social and political standing. Nobody should celebrate the discrimination of others. Unity is all we want for this nation to thrive,” said Nasher.

He noted that huge losses had been suffered in a day’s protests over high fuel prices and that the country could not afford a period of instability over an election.

“Let all those seeking elective seats approach Kenyans with their scorecard or manifesto. Kenyans are wise enough to judge who they want or otherwise without being compelled,” said Nasher.

In Narok County, Muslim faithful thronged William ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok Town to mark Eid ul-Adha with special prayers as families gathered to celebrate the holiday, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice.

Hundreds of worshippers attended the prayers, where religious leaders preached peace and unity in the country. They also urged Muslim girls to uphold Islamic values by dressing modestly and wearing the hijab at all times.

Leading the prayers at the stadium, Narok Muslim leader and regional SUPKEM representative Sheikh Salim advocated for the rights of Muslim women and girls in Kenya to wear the hijab freely.

He said Muslim women and girls should wear the hijab whenever they are in public because it upholds their dignity and reflects a fundamental aspect of the Islamic faith.

“Apart from emphasising the Muslim faith, we also prayed for the national government leadership and our county leadership during these hard times facing us, as the country prepares for the next General Election next year,” said Sheikh Salim.

Eid al-Adha is one of the most important celebrations in the Islamic calendar. It commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.

The holiday coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah and is marked by prayers, charity, and family gatherings. Many households also perform the ritual slaughter of an animal and share the meat with relatives and the less fortunate.