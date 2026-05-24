Lack menstrual products still locking out many girls from school

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Thousands of school going girls are still skipping during menstruation period thus interfering with their performances in classwork.

Even though menstrual hygiene discussions have existed for decades towards ensuring that women and girls can manage menstruation safely, hygienically, and with dignity.

However, despite ongoing efforts, dignified menstrual hygiene remains a major challenge in some parts of the country.

During a summit held in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County ahead of International Menstrual Hygiene Week beginning May 28, stakeholders raised concern over persistent menstrual hygiene challenges facing girls.

The key deliberation was stigma and lack of access to sanitary pads.

According to Valentine Ndirangu, a school going girl and beneficiary of Makini reusable pads, menstruation remains a difficult experience for many girls’.

“It used to be very difficult going to school during menstruation, especially without pads, because people would ask what is wrong with you or why you cannot use sanitary towels,” she said.

Adding, “We preferred staying at home and returning to school once our periods were over,”

The impact on education becomes evident through poor academic performance, missed lessons, and difficulties in preparing for examinations.

Stakeholders noted that the challenge is more common in rural and marginalized areas, saying Kajiado County is among the affected regions where some girls miss school due to lack of sanitary products during menstruation.

According to the latest statistics from the County Department of Health, more than 2,000 teenage pregnancy cases were recorded in Kajiado County between January and March this year.

A 2024 study conducted by the International Centre for Reproductive Health-Kenya (ICRH-K), with support from USAID and UNFPA, revealed that 45.6 percent of girls face difficulties accessing menstrual hygiene products.

Another 12.6 percent experience occasional challenges, while 33 percent face constant difficulties accessing sanitary products.

The report identified counties such as West Pokot, Homabay, and Kwale among the most affected, with nearly half of adolescent girls reporting challenges related to affordability and availability of sanitary pads.

The study also found that cultural and religious beliefs continue to hinder access to menstrual health education and services.

In some communities, menstruation remains highly stigmatized, limiting girls’ participation in school, social, and religious activities.

Stakeholders at the summit warned that lack of sanitary products continues to expose girls to school absenteeism, early and unplanned pregnancies, and exploitation that affects their education and overall well-being.

“When they lack pads, some girls end up engaging in sex just to get sanitary products so they can continue with their daily activities confidently,” said Joan Alal, Programmes Lead at Kenya Works Foundation.

“Poor awareness and limited access to menstrual hygiene information is also a major issue that urgently needs to be addressed,” added Caroline Gitau, Programmes Coordinator at the foundation.

The stakeholders acknowledged ongoing efforts by various organizations and institutions but noted that much more still needs to be done.

They called on the government, non-governmental organizations, communities, and other stakeholders, including men and boys, to actively support menstrual hygiene advocacy and help create a period-friendly society.