Ol Kalou by-election race begins with crowded UDA, DCP primaries

Audio By Vocalize

Nyandarua Woman Rep Faith Gitau leads local leaders in Ol Kalou ahead of May 9 UDA nominations following the death of MP David Kiaraho. [James Munyeki, Standard]

Politics in Ol Kalou Constituency are beginning to take shape ahead of the forthcoming by-election following the death of area MP David Kiaraho.

On May 9, nine United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates will battle for the party ticket in the race to succeed the late legislator.

The winner of the UDA nominations is expected to face the candidate who will emerge under the Democratic for the Citizen Party (DCP). So far, the Jubilee Party has not fielded a candidate.

Among those seeking the UDA ticket are engineer Peter Mugo, popularly known as PM; Ndung’u Wangenye, an educationist and former Nyandarua County CECM member; businessman George Wambugu, popularly known as Delight; and Muchina Nyaga, the current National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) manager.

Other aspirants include Mary Nyokabi, Maina Kiambati, Josephine Chuchu and Stanley Kiama.

Mugo’s entry into the race has stirred political debate on the ground, largely due to his close relationship with the late Kiaraho.

Although he has not been highly visible in elective politics, Mugo has been actively involved in development initiatives, particularly in education and road projects implemented under both national and county governments. “The game has changed abruptly. We now have a newcomer who worked closely with the late Kiaraho. Ultimately, residents will decide during the nominations,” said political analyst Mwangi Muraya.

Wambugu has previously contested the seat twice, but lost to Kiaraho, while Wangenye previously served as Laikipia Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Executive Secretary.

Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau has predicted a tight contest between UDA and DCP candidates. She has pledged to spearhead grassroots mobilisation across the constituency to secure victory for UDA. “This will be a replica of the Rurii MCA by-election. I will ensure we clinch the seat early,” she said.

Gitau has been appointed chief campaigner for the UDA party. “I want to ensure we deliver this seat. We have developed new strategies similar to those we used in Mbeere North,” she added.

She further assured residents that the party nominations would be free and fair. “Whoever wins will receive full party support. I am confident the government side will carry the day once the election is held,” she said.

Meanwhile, nine candidates are also seeking the Democratic for the Citizen Party (DCP) ticket, setting the stage for a competitive contest.

Among those fronted by the party are former aspirant Kamau Ngotho, who previously lost to Kiaraho; former Kaimbaga MCA Gabriel Gathure; lawyer Kiragu Wathuta; former Nyandarua County Roads Chief Officer Peter Karanja; and musician Paul Waiganjo.

Kanjuiri Ridge Ward MCA Thuo Gachino, a key member of the DCP campaign team, expressed confidence that the party would win the by-election.

He stated that the nomination exercise would be conducted transparently. “This is a democratic party. We will support whoever wins the nominations. Residents have already shown that this is the party of their choice,” he said.