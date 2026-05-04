Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ol Kalou by-election race begins with crowded UDA, DCP primaries

By James Munyeki | May. 4, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Nyandarua Woman Rep Faith Gitau leads local leaders in Ol Kalou ahead of May 9 UDA nominations following the death of MP David Kiaraho. [James Munyeki, Standard]

Politics in Ol Kalou Constituency are beginning to take shape ahead of the forthcoming by-election following the death of area MP David Kiaraho.

On May 9, nine United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates will battle for the party ticket in the race to succeed the late legislator.

The winner of the UDA nominations is expected to face the candidate who will emerge under the Democratic for the Citizen Party (DCP). So far, the Jubilee Party has not fielded a candidate.

Among those seeking the UDA ticket are engineer Peter Mugo, popularly known as PM; Ndung’u Wangenye, an educationist and former Nyandarua County CECM member; businessman George Wambugu, popularly known as Delight; and Muchina Nyaga, the current National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) manager.

Other aspirants include Mary Nyokabi, Maina Kiambati, Josephine Chuchu and Stanley Kiama.

Mugo’s entry into the race has stirred political debate on the ground, largely due to his close relationship with the late Kiaraho.

Although he has not been highly visible in elective politics, Mugo has been actively involved in development initiatives, particularly in education and road projects implemented under both national and county governments. “The game has changed abruptly. We now have a newcomer who worked closely with the late Kiaraho. Ultimately, residents will decide during the nominations,” said political analyst Mwangi Muraya.

Wambugu has previously contested the seat twice, but lost to Kiaraho, while Wangenye previously served as Laikipia Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Executive Secretary.

Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau has predicted a tight contest between UDA and DCP candidates. She has pledged to spearhead grassroots mobilisation across the constituency to secure victory for UDA. “This will be a replica of the Rurii MCA by-election. I will ensure we clinch the seat early,” she said.

Gitau has been appointed chief campaigner for the UDA party. “I want to ensure we deliver this seat. We have developed new strategies similar to those we used in Mbeere North,” she added.

She further assured residents that the party nominations would be free and fair. “Whoever wins will receive full party support. I am confident the government side will carry the day once the election is held,” she said.

Meanwhile, nine candidates are also seeking the Democratic for the Citizen Party (DCP) ticket, setting the stage for a competitive contest.

Among those fronted by the party are former aspirant Kamau Ngotho, who previously lost to Kiaraho; former Kaimbaga MCA Gabriel Gathure; lawyer Kiragu Wathuta; former Nyandarua County Roads Chief Officer Peter Karanja; and musician Paul Waiganjo.

Kanjuiri Ridge Ward MCA Thuo Gachino, a key member of the DCP campaign team, expressed confidence that the party would win the by-election.

He stated that the nomination exercise would be conducted transparently. “This is a democratic party. We will support whoever wins the nominations. Residents have already shown that this is the party of their choice,” he said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Ol Kalou By-election Kenyan Politics UDA Nominations Constituency Elections
.

Latest Stories

Forex reserves slide as Iran war tests Kenya economy firepower
Forex reserves slide as Iran war tests Kenya economy firepower
Business
By Brian Ngugi
34 mins ago
Ol Kalou by-election race begins with crowded UDA, DCP primaries
Rift Valley
By James Munyeki
34 mins ago
Conservationists raise alarm over plan to relocate animal orphanage
National
By Jacinta Mutura
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's bogeyman: Uhuru becomes political punching bag ahead of 2027
By Edwin Nyarangi 34 mins ago
Ruto's bogeyman: Uhuru becomes political punching bag ahead of 2027
Billions lost yearly through illicit alcohol industry, Parliament told
By Irene Githinji 34 mins ago
Billions lost yearly through illicit alcohol industry, Parliament told
Forex reserves slide as Iran war tests Kenya economy firepower
By Brian Ngugi 34 mins ago
Forex reserves slide as Iran war tests Kenya economy firepower
I will not defend seat on UDA ticket, Kang'ata says
By Irene Githinji and Boniface Gikandi 34 mins ago
I will not defend seat on UDA ticket, Kang'ata says
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved