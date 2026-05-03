Battle for Maa vote as Jubilee, DCP woo Maasai

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives at Korompoi , village in Kitengela Kajiado county, at the home of David Ole Parseina where he was attending a thanks giving ceremony .Parseina is the DCP National chairman.[Peterson Githaiga,Standard]





Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s political parties are scrambling for the Maa vote which supported the Orange Democratic Movement in the 2022 presidential election.

In a scheme to woo the Maa speaking counties of Kjaiado, Narok and Samburu, the two parties have appointed key party officials from the region. Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) has picked David Persaina from Kajiado as party chairperson and Martin Ole Kamwaro from Narok as Deputy Secretary General in charge of Strategy.