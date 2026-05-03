Battle for Maa vote as Jubilee, DCP woo Maasai

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s political parties are scrambling for the Maa vote which supported the Orange Democratic Movement in the 2022 presidential election.
In a scheme to woo the Maa speaking counties of Kjaiado, Narok and Samburu, the two parties have appointed key party officials from the region. Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) has picked David Persaina from Kajiado as party chairperson and Martin Ole Kamwaro from Narok as Deputy Secretary General in charge of Strategy.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…