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EPZA assures workers of negotiations over terminal dues

By Peterson Githaiga | May. 3, 2026
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Suspended workers at Hela Intimates EPZ protest to demand their dues. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

The government has raised concerns over the delayed payment of more than 3,000 suspended workers at the Export Processing Zone in Athi River.

In a letter signed by the Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA ) Chief Executive Officer Richard Ipero Omelu, the Authority has appealed to the protesting workers of Hela Intimates who were dismissed last month after the company closed business, to remain calm as the government follows their pending dues.

"Following the concern raised by the tailors and Textile Workers Union (TTWU), the Authority has established a fact-finding engagement with relevant stakeholders, and the review has confirmed that the company's top management has committed to settling all terminal dues and the salaries for March 2026 for the unionised employees have since been paid'' read part of the letter.

The CEO further noted that the Authority, being the regulator of the Export Processing Zones in Kenya, remains deeply concerned about the welfare of the affected employees, whose livelihoods depend on the timely and full settlement of their earnings.

''As per now, settlement of the terminal remains outstanding and the Authority in collaboration with TTWU and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, is actively engaging the company management to ensure full compliance without further delay,'' said Mr Omelu.

He called upon the affected employees to remain calm and reassured them that the matter is under the Government's active and close supervision.

Tailors and textile workers union Secretary General, Joel Chebii, has also urged the workers to remain calm as the union negotiates its way through.

Rev Chebii accused some investors who allegedly fail to pay workers of their dues in real time and also those who plan to leave the country without clearance from the Authority.

He showed journalists a copy of a court order that barred the company top managers from leaving the country until all terminal benefits were fully paid.

The order by Justice Jacob Gakeriat the Milimani commercial court also directed the Director of immigration services to impound and retain their passports and all their travelling documents.

During the Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County on Friday, Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli appealed to President William Ruto to intervene in the matter.

The workers have been protesting since last month, after the company closed its doors without paying their dues.  

''We are very devastated. Personally, I have worked here for more than ten years, I have children in school, I have not received any money and I'm just waiting to see if they will fulfil their promise'' said Tabitha Muikali, an employee.

The workers claimed the firm’s management had turned a deaf ear to their complaints and instead continued to violate their constitutional rights.

The private firm is a local subsidiary of Sri Lankan-incorporated Hela Clothing which manufactures lingerie for European and United States markets. 

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Related Topics

Hela Intimates EPZ EPZA CEO Richard Ipero Omelu Textile Workers Union Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli
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