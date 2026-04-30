KDF soldier unfit to stand trial for wife's murder

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Military Officer Edwin Kaunga before Nakuru High Court Judge Patricia Gichohi on April 28, 2026. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

A Nakuru High Court has ordered a military officer to be committed to a psychiatric facility after a psychiatric report found him unfit to stand trial for his wife's murder.

Justice Patricia Gichohi committed Edwin Kaunga to Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Kaunga allegedly killed his wife, Anita Mugweru, on April 14, 2026, at St Mary Estate in Nakuru East, Nakuru County.

“We have received a copy of the mental assessment report, indicating that the accused is unfit to stand trial at the moment,” the prosecutor, Maureen Anyumba, informed the court.

Anyumba sought an order that Kaunga be committed to a mental hospital for bipolar treatment.

According to the report presented in court, Kaunga is alleged to have gone for peace enforcement and peacekeeping in Somalia.

Following the deployment, the report revealed that he started exhibiting behavioural change, became irritable and violent towards family, lacked sleep, wandered about at night, among others.

The report further noted that Kauga led a lavish lifestyle, leasing and driving high-end vehicles and associating with high-profile politicians, despite not knowing them.

“He was admitted and treated in various hospitals, including Forces Memorial, Nairobi, and Regional Army Hospital, Lanet, for mental illness(PTST),” read part of the report.

This report noted that his family relationships were impaired, which affected his work.

At some point, the officer received a warning letter and returned from Congo halfway through the mission.

The report opined that Kaunga had bipolar mood disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder with psychosis poorly treated.

The former Nairobi governor, Mike Sonko, was present as an interested party in the case, with the family opposed to Kaunga's plea to access the matrimonial house.

Sonko, through his lawyer, regretted that the couple of children who allegedly witnessed the crime were still in the house where the crime was allegedly committed.

Kaunga lawyer Gakuhi Chege made an application seeking to retrieve certificates, identification cards, transcripts, and military regalia from the said house.

He insisted that Kaunga had been undergoing treatment and was stationed at Gilgil Barracks, 40 Ranger Battalion.

“Military regalia should be collected and handed over to the KDF for safe custody, personal items belonging to the accused and deceased need to be moved with the agreement of both families, so that the accused family can pick what belongs to him,” he added.

The prosecutor noted that the investigations were complete and informed the court that Kaunga, through the investigating officer, could pick up the military regalia and the certificates.

The judge issued the orders that Kaunga be committed to a mental hospital and the investigating officer collect the stated items in the said house.

The case will be mentioned on June 4 for compliance.