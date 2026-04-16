Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Woman sentenced to two years in prison for swindling a carpenter Sh200,000

By Peter Ochieng | Apr. 16, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A middle-aged woman handed down a two year jail sentence at the Eldoret Court.[File, Standard]

A court in Eldoret handed down a two-year jail sentence to a middle-aged woman, without the option of a fine, after she pleaded guilty to swindling a carpenter out of Ksh 230,000.

Marriann Wanjiru had promised to help Brian Majanja secure a well-paying security job abroad.

Principal Magistrate Kimani Mukabi found Wanjiru guilty of defrauding Majanja of his money by promising a non-existent overseas job.

She committed the offence on various dates between 20 May 2024 and 6 June 2024 in Eldoret City, Uasin Gishu County.

The convict is alleged to have convinced the carpenter, a father of one, to part with the said amount in exchange for a Sh 200,000 security job in the Middle East.

Mwanja narrated to the court how his friend linked him to the accused person in Eldoret to help him secure a lucrative security job in Oman.

"It's really unfortunate because, when I was introduced to Wanjiru in Eldoret city, she told me she was in a position to secure me a lucrative security or hotel waiter job in either Qatar or Oman, and asked me to choose which country I would like to work in, and I chose Oman,” stated Majanja.

The court heard that Wanjiru instructed the carpenter to send Sh 230,000 to her M-Pesa line on her mobile phone immediately, lest he miss the lucrative job opportunity in Oman.

"Little did I know that I was being conned. Imagine acting on her instruction, I deposited the said amount in my mobile phone line before sending it to her mobile phone MPesa line," Majanja explained.

He told the court that when he tried calling her number a few minutes after sending the money, he was shocked and in disbelief when she refused to pick up.

"After noticing I had been conned out of my money, I tried and tried several times, but she eventually switched off her mobile phone number, and she has never responded to my missed calls since then,” Majanja recounted in court.

In mitigation, Wanjiru told the Magistrate to have mercy on her, saying she was a mother of two children who depend on her for their upkeep.

She said her children were suffering since her arrest last year, claiming she was just an Eldoret City-based agent of a recruitment firm located in Nairobi.

In his verdict, the Magistrate directed Wanjiru to refund the money. The complainant is to return his money within 90 days of serving her jail term.

"You have been given enough time to refund the money, but you failed to do so. Let the court ruling be a lesson to others," the Magistrate warned.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County Crime and Justice Money Swindling Deception
.

Latest Stories

The writing is on the wall for some leaders on campaign trail
The writing is on the wall for some leaders on campaign trail
Opinion
By Muchiri Karanja
22 mins ago
'Broad-based government' that chokes citizens' voice bad for democracy
Opinion
By Nyatundo George Oruongo
22 mins ago
Judiciary is most efficient when handling government cases
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From factory to table: How raw industrial sugar is being repackaged for the kitchen
By David Odongo and Cathrene Imuraget 22 mins ago
From factory to table: How raw industrial sugar is being repackaged for the kitchen
Experts warn Ruto's roadside directive on fuel tax cut illegal
By Macharia Kamau 22 mins ago
Experts warn Ruto's roadside directive on fuel tax cut illegal
Mirror or the lab? Judge orders DNA retest in unusual paternity battle
By Kamau Muthoni 22 mins ago
Mirror or the lab? Judge orders DNA retest in unusual paternity battle
Ruling party UDA accuses Uhuru of plotting to fund mass protests
By Okumu Modachi 22 mins ago
Ruling party UDA accuses Uhuru of plotting to fund mass protests
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved