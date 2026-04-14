Bandits kill one person, steal livestock in Samburu

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Police after collecting the body of a herder who was killed by bandits in Lorian, Samburu County, on April 14, 2026. [Michael Saitoti, Standard]

Tension is high in Lorian, Samburu County, after bandits killed one person and stole livestock.

Samburu North deputy sub-county commissioner Simon Mwangi said that security personnel had been deployed to pursue the attackers.

Residents said that armed bandits raided the area at around 11 am on Tuesday.

A herder was reportedly shot dead during the attack while attempting to prevent the bandits from driving away the livestock to the neighbouring Baringo County.

Families who lost animals were devastated, as this is their primary source of livelihood.

Recently, two people, including a police officer, were shot dead after suspected bandits staged a brazen daytime ambush in Naisunyai, Samburu East.

Two others were injured, including a National Police Reservist, and were rushed to a local health facility, though their condition remains unclear.

Samburu East Acting Deputy County Commissioner Mireri Mose described the attack as a cowardly criminal act and said that a manhunt has been launched for the suspects.

The bandits reportedly ambushed a lorry transporting livestock from Lolkuniyan Market to Isiolo County along the Wamba–Lerata road, opening fire on the vehicle and security officers escorting it.

In a related incident, a female civilian travelling separately from Isiolo to Wamba was also shot dead.

Security teams from the National Police Service, the GSU, and local reservists were deployed to the area.