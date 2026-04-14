Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Bandits kill one person, steal livestock in Samburu

By Michael Saitoti | Apr. 14, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Police after collecting the body of a herder who was killed by bandits in Lorian, Samburu County, on April 14, 2026. [Michael Saitoti, Standard]

Tension is high in Lorian, Samburu County, after bandits killed one person and stole livestock.

Samburu North deputy sub-county commissioner Simon Mwangi said that security personnel had been deployed to pursue the attackers.

Residents said that armed bandits raided the area at around 11 am on Tuesday.

A herder was reportedly shot dead during the attack while attempting to prevent the bandits from driving away the livestock to the neighbouring Baringo County.

Families who lost animals were devastated, as this is their primary source of livelihood.

Recently, two people, including a police officer, were shot dead after suspected bandits staged a brazen daytime ambush in Naisunyai, Samburu East.

Two others were injured, including a National Police Reservist, and were rushed to a local health facility, though their condition remains unclear.

Samburu East Acting Deputy County Commissioner Mireri Mose described the attack as a cowardly criminal act and said that a manhunt has been launched for the suspects.

The bandits reportedly ambushed a lorry transporting livestock from Lolkuniyan Market to Isiolo County along the Wamba–Lerata road, opening fire on the vehicle and security officers escorting it.

In a related incident, a female civilian travelling separately from Isiolo to Wamba was also shot dead.

Security teams from the National Police Service, the GSU, and local reservists were deployed to the area. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Samburu Bandit Attack Sub-County Commissioner Simon Mwangi National Police Reservist National Police Service
.

Latest Stories

Come clean on hidden debt or no deal, IMF's new ultimatum to Ruto
Come clean on hidden debt or no deal, IMF's new ultimatum to Ruto
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
EACC claims couple milked county Sh1.2b by supplying 'air'
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
Presidential advisor urges partnerships to make women owned businesses bankable
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fuel shock as prices soar at the pump
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Fuel shock as prices soar at the pump
There is fuel hoarding, MPs say as fuel prices rise
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
There is fuel hoarding, MPs say as fuel prices rise
Anxiety as leaders fight for own survival in post-Raila era
By Brian Kisanji 1 hr ago
Anxiety as leaders fight for own survival in post-Raila era
Come clean on hidden debt or no deal, IMF's new ultimatum to Ruto
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Come clean on hidden debt or no deal, IMF's new ultimatum to Ruto
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved