Police officer among two killed in daylight bandit ambush in Samburu East

By Michael Saitoti | Jan. 17, 2026
Two people, including a police officer, were shot dead after suspected bandits staged a brazen daytime ambush in Naisunyai, Samburu East.

Two others were injured, including a National Police Reservist (NPR), and were rushed to a local health facility, though their condition remains unclear.

Samburu East Acting Deputy County Commissioner Mireri Mose described the attack as a cowardly criminal act and confirmed that a manhunt has been launched.

The bandits reportedly ambushed a lorry transporting livestock from Lolkuniyan Market to Isiolo County along the Wamba–Lerata road, opening fire on the vehicle and security officers escorting it.

In a related incident, a female civilian travelling separately from Isiolo to Wamba was also shot dead.

Security teams from the National Police Service, the GSU, and local reservists have been deployed as investigations continue.

Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo called for urgent intervention, warning that the attack, which disrupted livestock trade, highlights persistent insecurity along the route.

