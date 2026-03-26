Traders anxious as Rironi-Mau Summit Expressway takes shape

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As the construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit expressway takes shape, residents of Naivasha are fearful that the multi-billion shilling project could end up being a curse.

The design of the road has remained a major secret, with details emerging that there will be only three exits around Naivasha, a move that could lock out tens of businesses along the Expressway.

This came as local youths and traders said that they had been locked out of job and business opportunities with work on sections of the expressway at an advanced stage.

For the last couple of months, contractors have pitched tents on various sections of the expressway in order to meet the set government deadlines of finishing the road by June 2027.

A trader, Ben Mwangi, said that most of the traders along the expressway were operating in fear after learning that there would be only three exits in Naivasha.

He said that this would lead to the closure of tens of businesses along the highway due to a lack of access roads, adding that there was a need for the contractor to engage the traders.

“No one has seen the design of this road, though we are learning that there will be only three exits, meaning that access to some businesses will be impossible,” he said.

According to youth leader Simon Wakaba, the government had promised that local youths would get 30 per cent of the manual jobs on the road.

He noted that the Chinese contractor had arrived with his workers, thus locking out tens of youths who have vast experience in road works.

“Some sections of the road are nearing completion, yet less than 10 local youths have been employed, and this is unfair,” he said. Ongoing construction of the multi-billion Rironi-Mau Summit expressway in Naivasha where residents have expressed their concern over lack of jobs for youths and business opportunities as the project takes shape. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Another trader, Sospeter Mbugua, welcomed the expressway but noted that most of the suppliers were from outside Naivasha.

He added that some of the construction materials were being sourced out of Naivasha, meaning that area residents had nothing to benefit from the project.

“All the trucks, construction equipment, materials and even personnel being used on this road are from outside Naivasha, and as residents we have nothing to show for it,” he said.

However, a senior officer from KENHA, who declined to be named, denied the allegations, saying that the road design had factored exits on all major centres along the highway.

The officer said that the contractor was working on a local content plan which would see more youths get job opportunities.

"The issue of exits is well catered for in the road design, which is accessible to all and when major works start, we shall definitely involve local youths," said the officer.

Speaking earlier, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who inspected the construction of the highway, said that local youths and traders would be the first to get jobs and business opportunities, respectively.

“The President is planning to use the expressway from Nairobi to Nakuru during Madaraka Day celebrations next year, and we want to make sure everything is ready by then,” he said.