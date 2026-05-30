Teen dies after assault in illegal tea harvesting saga

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A 17-year-old boy who was assaulted while harvesting tea leaves at a multinational estate in Konoin, Bomet County, has died from injuries sustained after he was attacked by guards last Sunday.

Area Police Commander Muhammed Godana said the security guards allegedly beat the boy and left him unconscious. He was rushed to Kaptebengwet Dispensary by Good Samaritans before being transferred to Longisa County Referral Hospital for specialised treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“The boy had bruises on the face and hands, but according to the medical report, he succumbed to internal bleeding. Investigations into the incident are ongoing and I urge members of the public to remain calm,” Godana said.

For years, multinational tea firms operating in Bomet and Kericho counties have faced persistent land invasions and illegal tea picking, resulting in the destruction of property and huge losses. The situation has prompted companies to deploy modern surveillance technology across tea estates.

In 2023, six police officers attached to Konoin Police Station were attacked by illegal tea pickers while on routine patrol within a tea estate. They encountered over 100 armed youths who attempted to cross into a private tea farm belonging to Finlays. In Kericho County, at least 10 tea-plucking machines were torched during demonstrations in May 2023, leaving one protester dead and several others injured, including 23 police officers and farm workers.

The Kenya Tea Growers Association says the cost of damaged machinery was estimated at Sh170 million after nine machines belonging to Lipton Teas and Infusions were destroyed in May 2023.



