All you need to know about Rironi-Mau Summit project after Ruto launch

‎President William Ruto launches the Rironi–Mau Summit dual carriageway at the Total Junction in Mau Summit. [PCS]

President William Ruto yesterday broke ground for the upgrade of Rironi-Mau Summit Road, even as he elaborated his grand infrastructure plans, promising to more than double the length of tarmacked roads in the country over seven years and extend the Standard Gauge Railway to Malaba beginning January next year.

When commissioning the Rironi-Mau Summit project at three separate locations along the highway, the President also said he would seek to fast-track construction, setting an ambitious commissioning date of June 1, 2027, just two months before the General Election slated for August 2027.