×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

All you need to know about Rironi-Mau Summit project after Ruto launch

By Julius Chepkwony and Macharia Kamau | Nov. 29, 2025
‎President William Ruto launches the Rironi–Mau Summit dual carriageway at the Total Junction in Mau Summit. [PCS]

President William Ruto yesterday broke ground for the upgrade of Rironi-Mau Summit Road, even as he elaborated his grand infrastructure plans, promising to more than double the length of tarmacked roads in the country over seven years and extend the Standard Gauge Railway to Malaba beginning January next year.

When commissioning the Rironi-Mau Summit project at three separate locations along the highway, the President also said he would seek to fast-track construction, setting an ambitious commissioning date of June 1, 2027, just two months before the General Election slated for August 2027.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Rironi–Mau Summit Road Rironi-Mau Summit Dualling Rironi Mau Summit Highway Rironi-Mau Summit Project
.

Latest Stories

Kenya's deepening wealth divide exposes leadership failures
Kenya's deepening wealth divide exposes leadership failures
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
2 hrs ago
US firm pushes to liquidate Telkom Kenya in Sh10b site fees row
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
Hope for cheaper credit as more banks roll out new loan pricing model
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Why Ruto can't sit pretty after by-election victories
Politics
By Brian Kisanji
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Ruto can't sit pretty after by-election victories
By Brian Kisanji 2 hrs ago
Why Ruto can't sit pretty after by-election victories
What next for Gachagua after losing crucial test
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
What next for Gachagua after losing crucial test
New faces win big in by-elections as god fathers lose ground
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
New faces win big in by-elections as god fathers lose ground
All you need to know about Rironi-Mau Summit project after Ruto launch
By Julius Chepkwony and Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
All you need to know about Rironi-Mau Summit project after Ruto launch
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved