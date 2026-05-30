Let Utumishi Girls fire trigger rethink on school safety

Parents and guardians walk outside the Utumishi Girls Academy following the deadly fire in Gilgil, May 28, 2026. [AFP]
How governments react to crises says a lot about the humanity and competence of those in charge. This was the conclusion most people made as stories trickled out from the fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil.
As of Friday morning,
16 girls were declared dead from the fire, with dozens injured.
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