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Guard your mind or lose your future, church tells youth

By David Njaaga | Mar. 14, 2026
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Participants of Adventist Annual Schools Rally 2026 at Kirobon Boys High School in Nakuru County.

Young people have been challenged to guard their minds against social media misinformation and build lives rooted in truth, discipline and moral leadership.

This was the message as over 1,000 students gathered at Kirobon Boys High School in Nakuru County for a Seventh-day Adventist Church rally.

The Annual Schools Rally 2026, organised by the Central Rift Valley Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church, brought together students, teachers, church leaders and youth mentors under the theme "Truth in a World of Noise."

Speakers challenged learners to reject division and build lives rooted in character and critical thinking as social media continues to reshape how young people form opinions and make decisions.

Keynote speaker Dr Jeremiah Rogito told students that protecting their mindset was non-negotiable in an age of competing voices.

"Young people need to guard their minds carefully because their thinking shapes their future. In moments when society feels noisy and confusing, truth, discipline and faith become the anchors that help us stand firm," warned Rogito.

Pastor Safeli Mlenga urged students to build on spiritual foundations rather than react to every controversy around them.

"Faith and character are the pillars that help young people remain steady even when the environment around them seems uncertain or full of conflicting voices," noted Mlenga.

Central Rift Valley Conference President Pastor Peter Mwati said the church had a duty to steer young people away from division.

"Young people have the opportunity to rise above division and become examples of truth, respect and moral leadership in society," observed Mwati.

Pastor Dr Robert Tinega called on students to translate faith into daily action.

"True leadership begins with integrity, service, and a commitment to live out one's values every day," added Tinega.

Students also participated in mentorship sessions covering mental well-being, peer pressure and social media influence.

Church leaders described the rally as one of the largest annual youth gatherings in the Central Rift Valley region. 

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