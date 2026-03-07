Silt deposits block Mai-Mahiu-Suswa-Narok road amid heavy rains

Audio By Vocalize

A section of affected road. [KeNHA]

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has urged motorists using the Mai Mahiu-Suswa-Narok (B7) Road to exercise caution and avoid driving through flooded sections.

This is after silt deposits at Kedong ranch rendered part of the road impassable, KeNHA said.

Motorists have been advised to use the Ngong–Suswa Road as an alternative route.

“KeNHA wishes to notify motorists that earlier today the Mai Mahiu-Suswa-Narok (B7) Road experienced flooding and deposition of silt at Kedong Ranch near Suswa,” the authority said.

The Road agency said teams were working to reopen the affected section and urged motorists to strictly follow instructions from police officers and traffic marshals to avoid being swept away or getting stuck in the silt.

A section of affected road. [KeNHA]

Motorists have also been advised to exercise extreme caution along various sections of the road, particularly between Naivasha ICD and Suswa Ranch.

The advisory follows widespread destruction and loss of life after heavy rains on Friday, which left several roads across the country unsafe.

In Nairobi, thousands of families have been affected by flooding after the downpour, prompting the county government to mobilise personnel and resources through its Disaster Management and Risk Department.

Governor Johnson Sakaja said emergency teams were on high alert and coordinating response efforts across the city.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Red Cross has urged Kenyans to follow its official platforms for updates on the ongoing rains and emergency response efforts across the country.