Sakaja, Sifuna on the spot after deadly Nairobi floods

Vehicles remain partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy rainfall caused severe water accumulation on streets in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 06, 2026. [AFP]

Nairobi County’s leadership has come under criticism over what residents say was poor preparedness after heavy rains triggered flooding across the city and its environs on Friday night, leaving at least 10 people dead.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna termed the situation a leadership failure, saying he could not offer excuses as part of the county leadership.

“We know it’s the sum total of many failures, but mostly failures of leadership. We must do better because you don’t deserve this,” said Sifuna.

He expressed sympathy for residents affected by the floods. “To all those who slept on the roads and those counting losses from flood damage, poleni sana.”

Sifuna added that preliminary reports indicated several people may have died in the flooding.

“Sadly, the county disaster team has confirmed to me that multiple lives were also lost.”

The senator said the disaster now signals the need for a comprehensive review of the city's drainage system.

In a statement on Friday evening, Governor Johnson Sakaja said county authorities had mobilised personnel and resources to manage the situation.

“We have fully mobilised all available resources and personnel to manage the situation,” Sakaja said, urging residents to remain vigilant, prioritise their safety and use the emergency hotlines provided.

He added that the county’s Disaster Management and Risk Reduction Department was on high alert and coordinating response efforts across the city. “The county has activated its multi-sectoral Disaster and Flood Mitigation Committee to provide 24-hour monitoring and rapid response services.”

Meanwhile, the Parklands Residents Association said two bodies had been recovered near the Visa Oshwal Centre.

Frustration over the floods has also spilled onto social media, with many Nairobi residents blaming both county and national leaders for failing to improve drainage infrastructure despite repeated flooding.

“We had the same situation two years ago, so the government knew Nairobi doesn’t have proper drainage, but nothing has been done,” one X user wrote.

Another user said the capital city had grown rapidly while drainage systems remained outdated. ‘’The city has grown rapidly over the years, but the drainage infrastructure was designed decades ago for a much smaller population and far fewer buildings,’’ Antonellah Kikuko wrote.

‘’The cost of poorly choosing our leaders. Sorry to the families of those who lost their lives, we get the leaders we deserve, then complain. The vicious cycle is here to stay,” X user Obuntu said.