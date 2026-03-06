Mau and land disputes dominate prayers for chopper crash victims

Family members of the late Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno, Amos Kipngetich Rotich, Wycliffe Kiprotich Rono, Robert Kipkoech Keter and Nicholas Kosgei at Emurua Dikirr Primary School in Narok County during the requiem mass, on March 5, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]
Issues surrounding Mau settlements and land tussles in Ang'ata Barikoi dominated a joint requiem for Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno and four others who died in a helicopter crash in Nandi County.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you