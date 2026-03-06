×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Mau and land disputes dominate prayers for chopper crash victims

By Caroline Chebet | Mar. 6, 2026

Family members of the late Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno, Amos Kipngetich Rotich, Wycliffe Kiprotich Rono, Robert Kipkoech Keter and Nicholas Kosgei at Emurua Dikirr Primary School in Narok County during the requiem mass, on March 5, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard] 

Issues surrounding Mau settlements and land tussles in Ang'ata Barikoi dominated a joint requiem for Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno and four others who died in a helicopter crash in Nandi County.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Ang'ata Barikoi Land Mau Settlements Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno Nandi Helicopter Crash
.

Latest Stories

Kenya bets on dual training curriculum at workplace to fix skills gap
Kenya bets on dual training curriculum at workplace to fix skills gap
National
By David Njaaga
42 mins ago
Ramadhan spirit inspires companies, firms, individuals to share
National
By Ishaq Jumbe
42 mins ago
No home to return to for woman after 25 years in prison
Central
By Muriithi Mugo
42 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Accident report reveals Wilson airport still a ticking timebomb
By David Odongo 42 mins ago
Accident report reveals Wilson airport still a ticking timebomb
Mau and land disputes dominate prayers for chopper crash victims
By Caroline Chebet 42 mins ago
Mau and land disputes dominate prayers for chopper crash victims
Hustler Fund unpaid loans hit Sh12.5b as MPs demand names of defaulters
By Josphat Thiong'o 42 mins ago
Hustler Fund unpaid loans hit Sh12.5b as MPs demand names of defaulters
Mini-budget tests IMF austerity demands as State spending soars
By Brian Ngugi 42 mins ago
Mini-budget tests IMF austerity demands as State spending soars
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved