VIDEO: Burial preparations underway for MP Johana Ng'eno, four others

Requiem mass underway for victims for five who died in a helicopter crash in Nandi County on February 28, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Burial preparations for Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng'eno and four others are underway ahead of their interment tomorrow, Friday.

Residents overwhelmed by grief at the joint memorial service for the late Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno & five others at Mogondo Primary School



The bodies of Ng’eno, Robert Keter, Amos Rotich, and Nicholas Kosgei arrived at Emurua Dikirr Primary School in Narok County on Thursday for a second requiem mass and public viewing by constituents.

They were among six people who died in a helicopter crash in Chepkieb Forest in Mosop Sub-County, Nandi County, on Saturday last week. All those on board, including the pilot, were killed.

Family members offload the casket carrying the body of the late Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno from a military helicopter at Mogondo Technical Training Institute, Narok County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The victims were identified as retired Lt. Col George Were, Ng’eno, Wycliffe Ronoh, Robert Keter, Nicholas Kosgei and Amos Rotich.

The four bodies were received by Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, and Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, alongside other leaders and family members. Requiem mass underway for victims for five who died in a helicopter crash in Nandi County on February 28, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

During a joint requiem mass yesterday, Ng’eno’s wife, Naiyanoi Ng'eno, described him as a loving husband and father to their two daughters, Taparon Cheruto and Chesang Ng’eno.

His wife eulogized him, saying she had lost the soul of her youth.

Leaders who attended the mass included Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Defence CS Soipan Tuya, Davis Chirchir (Transport), Rebecca Miano (Tourism); Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Narok Governor Ntutu.

Also present were National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, among other members of Parliament and the Senate. Requiem mass underway for victims for five who died in a helicopter crash in Nandi County on February 28, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Ng’eno, a first-term MP for Emurua Dikirr constituency, will be buried at his home in Mogodo tomorrow.

_Additional reporting by Kipsang Joseph._