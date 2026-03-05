Families eulogise Ngeno, pilot in moving tributes

Audio By Vocalize

On a day that saw politicians from opposing sides put aside their differences, the air was heavy at the African Gospel Church (AGC) Cathedral in Karen, Nairobi. Families and relatives of six people who perished in Saturday's helicopter crash in Nandi County gathered to pay their last respects.

Among the mourners was Naiyanoi Ntutu, widow of the late Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno.

Escorted to the stage by family members and lawmakers alike, she delivered a moving eulogy, describing her late husband as the companion of her youth, a man whose name carried a lifetime of shared memories.

“You are the love of my early days, when everything was soft and full of possibility. We were young, learning life together, and somehow you made it all feel less frightening and more beautiful,” Naiyanoi said.

She recalled Ng’eno’s laughter as a cure that turned dark days into celebration and praised his devotion as a father. “In their eyes, you were a hero. In mine, you were a gentle, devoted father with the biggest heart.” She vowed that death could not erase the love, memories, and family they created.

The family of pilot George Were also made an emotional appeal, describing him as an accomplished aviator with over four decades of experience.“Our late brother George served 30 years in the military, chauffeuring generals and later flew commercially for 10 years. He carried out his duties with professionalism and dedication,” a family representative said. They called on Kenyans to continue praying for Were’s widow and children, noting some are still in college. They also expressed gratitude to President William Ruto, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Narok County officials, and Interior PS Raymond Omollo for their support

As the requiem unfolded, leaders from across the political divide ruled out any foul play in the deaths of Ng’eno and the five others.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula cautioned politicians against making reckless claims.“When there is a tragedy of this nature, it is good for all of us to appreciate the will of God and not assign malice where it is not necessary. I have no doubt pilot Were could not have endangered himself or those he carried,” he said.

ODM leader Oburu Oginga echoed this view, describing Ng’eno as a truthful politician and dismissing suggestions of foul play.

He recalled meeting Ng’eno in 2012, when the lawmaker opted to contest on a Jubilee ticket despite initially seeking an ODM ticket, demonstrating honesty and integrity in political decisions.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki pledged support to all six families, vowing coordinated assistance through Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu.

“The country has lost a pilot, a journalist, a teacher, a young security officer, and our brothers. We pray God helps prevent more deaths either on roads or in the air. We will support the families,” he said.

Kindiki added that Ng’eno’s legacy would be honored through sustainable solutions, balancing community interests and eco-protection

Kindiki added, “In honour of Ngéno and the ideals that he had for the people of Narok, he will be honoured, and we will make sure we will balance the interests of those in Narok and Emurua Dikirr and provide a sustainable solution that balances environmental conservation and the interests of communities in the area. You can protect the Mau ecosystem and grant the land rights of those who have found their home in the area.”

The sentiments came amid public concern over the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Human rights activist and presidential candidate Boniface Mwangi questioned whether political motives could have played a role, citing Kenya’s history of political assassinations.

Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu called for an independent investigation to restore confidence, highlighting Ng’eno’s work on land issues in Emurua Dikirr, an area historically prone to disputes and violence.