DCI officer accused of allegedly killing his wife detained for 14 days

Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer Daniel Mburu Macharia before Makadara Law Courts on March 5, 2026. [Courtesy]

A Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer who is suspected of murdering his wife, was on Thursday arraigned before Makadara Law Courts Principal Magistrate Jane Mbati.

Daniel Mburu Macharia who works for the Anti-Narcortic Unit was arrested by Kasarani officers after he surrendered himself to the Naivasha Police Station. Police believe he handed himself in following the widespread circulation of his photographs online.

Inspector of Police Wesley Terer, attached to DCI Kasarani, told the court he is investigating a murder case reported at Kasarani Police Station under OB 31/01/03/2026.

“The deceased, Ms Florence Nyagah, succumbed to stab wounds inflicted by a sharp object, as confirmed by post-mortem results conducted on March 2, 2026, at Kenyatta National Hospital,” Terer said.

He told court the body of the 43-year-old woman was recovered in her house on Lumumba Drive on March 1, 2026, lying in a pool of blood with visible physical injuries in the living room.

Through his affidavit, Terer informed the court that the suspect was the last person seen with the deceased on February 27, 2026.

“Preliminary investigations show that the deceased may have been murdered by the respondent on an unspecified date between February 27 and March 1, 2026,” the affidavit reads.

A woman carries a placard to demand justice for the murder of Florence Nyagah in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

It was established that the couple had been living together as husband and wife. Further inquiries revealed that the couple had quarrelled over an unknown issue on the afternoon of February 27, 2026.

The dispute escalated and was reported to the deceased’s first-born daughter and her sister.

The deceased contacted one witness via WhatsApp video call and asked her to come and help resolve the matter. The suspect, however, told the witness they would settle the issue amicably.

Thereafter, attempts to reach the deceased by phone on the night of February 27–28, proved futile.

Macharia occasionally answered callers, claiming he and his wife were resolving an underlying issue. Their phones later went off and could not be reached.

On March 1, 2026, the deceased’s daughter and sister visited the house after failing to contact either party. They found the body of Florence lying on the floor covered with a blanket.

Blood splatter was visible on the walls leading to the kitchen.

Authorities were notified and visited the scene, where investigators found blood-stained walls, blood on the floor, and blood-soaked clothes worn by the deceased.

The body bore visible injuries to the breast area and a deep cut on the forehead.

A blood-stained knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered hidden in the kitchen.

Scene analysis indicated that a struggle had taken place, with the victim apparently attempting to defend herself.

“Following the heinous act, the respondent fled to an unknown location, where he switched off his phone. He is suspected to have carried the deceased’s phone with him, an act believed to have been aimed at evading arrest and defeating justice,” Terer stated.

The application further noted that the suspect’s knowledge of the criminal justice system, gained through his work in various capacities, could jeopardise investigations by interfering with witnesses or complicating the reconstruction of events.

“The matter has attracted public attention, having been aired in the mainstream media, with the respondent’s details shared with the general public,” the affidavit reads in part.

Detectives believe the suspect surrendered at Naivasha Police Station on March 3, 2026, at around 8:05 p.m., after learning that his details and photographs had been circulated in the mainstream media. He allegedly gave misleading information that he had been attacked by his wife.

Officers from Naivasha liaised with the DCI Kasarani team, leading to his arrest. He was booked at Kasarani Police Station under OB 06/04/03/2026 at 4:30 a.m.

“I urge this honourable court to grant me 21 working days to detain him at Kasarani Police Station to enable me to record statements from crucial witnesses, including neighbours who know the respondent is a police officer,” Inspector Terer said.

He pleaded for more time to conduct DNA analysis, perform a mental assessment, establish whether other individuals were involved or conspired in the offence, and analyse CCTV footage before closing the file.

The application was opposed by defence counsel Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wambui, who argued that Macharia suffers from mental illness.

“He had been receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital before the National Police Service effected his insurance cover, after which he was transferred to Chiromo Hospital,” Omari said.

“It is our prayer that Macharia be admitted to access treatment at Chiromo Hospital, and if possible, the investigating officer be allowed to proceed with investigations while he is admitted,” he added.

“The suspect had been undergoing treatment but relapsed when he stopped. The person before the court, Your Honour, should be regarded as a patient and not merely a suspect.”

Wambui argued that the 21-day detention application undermined the suspect’s constitutional rights and freedoms, given his urgent need for medical care.

Omari further urged the court to order the suspect’s detention at Capital Hill, citing safety concerns if he were to be held with other inmates. He claimed that there were compelling reasons which the suspect had confided in him and wished to disclose to the court in camera.

Prosecution counsel Gloria Amondi opposed the application saying that no evidence had been placed before the court to justify detention at Chiromo Hospital or at Capital Hill instead of Kasarani Police Station.

The court granted the investigating officer 14 days to hold the suspect at Kasarani Police Station.