National Assembly passes National Infrastructure Fund Bill 2026

The Bill seeks to fast-track the development of key national infrastructure and also attract private and alternative financing.

The National Assembly on Thursday, March 5, passed the National Infrastructure Fund Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 1 of 2026.

The Bill, introduced by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, was approved after lawmakers adopted it during the Third Reading in the House.

It will now be forwarded to President William Ruto for assent before it becomes law.

The Bill proposes the establishment of a National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) to fast-track the development of key national infrastructure and also attract private and alternative financing, reduce reliance on public debt, and support commercially viable infrastructure projects.

The passing comes hours after the United Opposition opposed the Bill, accusing the government of seeking to create a financial vehicle outside proper oversight.

The leaders claimed that the Sh5 trillion fund could be misused to influence the 2027 General Election and bypass parliamentary scrutiny.

“Can you trust William Ruto on anything? What we know is that they are creating a fund that will not go through Parliament," Ex- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua posed.