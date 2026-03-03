×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Freelance journalist murdered and body dumped in Naivasha

By Antony Gitonga | Mar. 3, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Police in Naivasha are investigating an incident where a mutilated body of a man was found dumped off the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road.

The body of the 35-year-old man, said to be a freelance journalist, was found on Tuesday near Kihoto estate, a kilometre from Naivasha town, with his tongue and throat missing.

A personal car that he was travelling in was found parked a few meters away by residents.

A witness, Simon Muhoho, said that the doors of the car were wide open with signs of a struggle, and the body lay a few meters away.

He said that there was blood at the scene, pointing to the likelihood that the victim was murdered there before the assailants fled.

“The face had deep cuts, and we suspect that he was hacked using a sharp object by the culprits,” he said.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama said the body was identified using documents recovered in the clothes.

He termed the murder as beastly, saying they had established that the car at the scene was hired from Nairobi and they have reached out to the relatives.

“The victim is a freelance journalist involved in photography in Nairobi, and his throat and tongue had been cut out, and the body has been taken to the local mortuary, and investigations have started,” he said.

Kiama revealed that they were following some leads after collecting various items from the car and the scene.

Meanwhile, a man died by suicide in the sprawling Mithuri estate in Naivasha.

The body of the 45-year-old was found hanging from a tree along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway hours after complaining of harsh economic times

The local CID boss said they are yet to establish the motive behind the suicide, which was reported by relatives.

“We are concerned by the high cases of suicide mainly involving middle-aged men, and most of them are due to family disputes or financial crisis,” he said.

The body was removed to the Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary, and an inquest file was opened.

 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Freelance Journalist Murdered Naivasha Suicide Cases Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama Naivasha's Kihoto Estate
.

Latest Stories

Khamenei to be buried in holy city of Mashhad: Iranian media
Khamenei to be buried in holy city of Mashhad: Iranian media
Asia
By AFP
9 mins ago
Senior DCI Officer surrenders over wife's killing
National
By Ronald Kipruto
40 mins ago
To move to the next level, the whole of Africa should embrace Kiswahili
Opinion
By Bob Kinyanjui
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Lying Mbadi: CS admits in court he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion fund
By Nancy Gitonga 53 mins ago
Lying Mbadi: CS admits in court he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion fund
Kenyans in Middle East express fears, hopes
By Jacinta Mutura 53 mins ago
Kenyans in Middle East express fears, hopes
Divisions over zoning, Sifuna post rock ODM MPs' meeting
By Josphat Thiong’o 53 mins ago
Divisions over zoning, Sifuna post rock ODM MPs' meeting
KRA launches search for 3 million registered taxpayers in Western Kenya
By Olivia Odhiambo 53 mins ago
KRA launches search for 3 million registered taxpayers in Western Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved