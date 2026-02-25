Ministry of Lands reveals why settlement of Eastern Mau residents stalled

Audio By Vocalize

Lawyer Kipkoech Ngetich is carried shoulder-high by jubilant residents of Kapsinendet in Eastern Mau, Molo Constituency, on December 6, 2024. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Ministry of Lands has disclosed a series of logistical, financial, and operational challenges that have slowed implementation of a court judgment ordering the settlement of residents in six schemes within the Eastern Mau Forest area.



In a status report filed in court, the ministry said the survey exercise was hampered by rough terrain and prolonged bad weather, which reduced working hours for field teams. Poor satellite network coverage also interfered with the efficiency of survey equipment in some parts of the forest.



Other setbacks included inadequate funding for monumentation materials such as beacons and boundary pillars, delayed commencement of work due to frequent meetings convened by local politicians, lack of conferencing facilities for daily computations, and insufficient transport for survey teams.