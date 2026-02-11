Suspected mastermind of Sh12 million overseas job scandal skips court again

Audio By Vocalize

The Eldoret Law Courts has summoned Joseph Keino, the alleged mastermind of the Sh12 million overseas job scam, after he failed to attend the hearing.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kesse Cheronoh ordered Keino to appear before the court on February 19, 2026, and to provide a medical record to support his claim of illness.

The magistrate warned that disobeying court orders would result in a warrant for his arrest.

Cheronoh issued the orders after Keino skipped court for the third time in a row on Tuesday.

However, lawyer Charles Nyamweya, informed the court that his client (Keino) was hospitalised in Nairobi.

Nyamweya said that Keino attempted to notify the court about his condition but was overwhelmed by the illness.

“This court handles many cases, and we cannot keep suspending proceedings without proper reasons, " Cheronoh stated.

She ordered the suspect to appear on February 19, 2026, with a medical report signed by the doctor from the hospital where he was treated.

Keino is currently out on a Sh3 million bond.

Nyamweya requested additional time for his client to recover, emphasising that his absence was not deliberate.

“Your honour, with respect, I ask that the court reconsider requiring medical records; please allow him to attend the hearing without conditions because he was unwell,” he said.

Keino is accused of allegedly defrauding victims of Sh12 million pretending that he could secure them well-paying jobs in Qatar and Australia.

Court documents show that he allegedly received the money between March to July 2024, ranging from Sh300, 000 to Sh1.8 million, from victims seeking jobs for driving, security, and hotels.

Keino was first arraigned in September 2024, and denied all charges. He was released on a Sh3 million bond, with no option for cash bail.

His co-accused, Jael Jepkoech, fled to Qatar three years ago after police began investigating her in connection with the fraud.

The hearing continues on February 19, 2026.