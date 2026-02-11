×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Suspected mastermind of Sh12 million overseas job scandal skips court again

By Peter Ochieng | Feb. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The Eldoret Law Courts has summoned Joseph Keino, the alleged mastermind of the Sh12 million overseas job scam, after he failed to attend the hearing.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kesse Cheronoh ordered Keino to appear before the court on February 19, 2026, and to provide a medical record to support his claim of illness.

The magistrate warned that disobeying court orders would result in a warrant for his arrest.

Cheronoh issued the orders after Keino skipped court for the third time in a row on Tuesday.

However, lawyer Charles Nyamweya, informed the court that his client (Keino) was hospitalised in Nairobi.

Nyamweya said that Keino attempted to notify the court about his condition but was overwhelmed by the illness.

“This court handles many cases, and we cannot keep suspending proceedings without proper reasons, " Cheronoh stated.

She ordered the suspect to appear on February 19, 2026, with a medical report signed by the doctor from the hospital where he was treated.

Keino is currently out on a Sh3 million bond.

Nyamweya requested additional time for his client to recover, emphasising that his absence was not deliberate.

“Your honour, with respect, I ask that the court reconsider requiring medical records; please allow him to attend the hearing without conditions because he was unwell,” he said.

Keino is accused of allegedly defrauding victims of Sh12 million pretending that he could secure them well-paying jobs in Qatar and Australia.

Court documents show that he allegedly received the money between March to July 2024, ranging from Sh300, 000 to Sh1.8 million, from victims seeking jobs for driving, security, and hotels.

Keino was first arraigned in September 2024, and denied all charges. He was released on a Sh3 million bond, with no option for cash bail.

His co-accused, Jael Jepkoech, fled to Qatar three years ago after police began investigating her in connection with the fraud.

The hearing continues on February 19, 2026. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Overseas Job Scam Eldoret Law Courts Principal Magistrate Kesse Cheronoh Warrant Of Arrest
.

Latest Stories

Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Opinion
By Justin Muturi
39 mins ago
What should be done to reduce high cases of police brutality
Opinion
By John Onyango Omboto
39 mins ago
Counties must champion robust agriculture programmes to combat food insecurity
Opinion
By Kimani Wamatangi
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
By Patrick Beja and Willis Oketch 39 mins ago
Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji 39 mins ago
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
By Irene Githinji 39 mins ago
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
By Pkemoi Ngénoh and David Odongo 39 mins ago
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved