Family of KDF recruit wants sibling picked after mysterious son's death

The family of Victor Sang, one of the three Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruits who tragically died during training at the KDF Recruits Training School (DFRTS) in Eldoret, is formally requesting clarification on the circumstances of their son's death.

KDF, in a statement issued last Friday, stated that the recruits developed medical complications while participating in a routine endurance exercise.

They were immediately attended to by on-site medical personnel and later evacuated to Eldoret Regional Hospital for advanced care.

KDF noted that the next of kin had been formally notified and that an investigation had been launched in line with military procedures to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and enhance the safety of recruits undergoing training.

But Victor’s father, Stephen Sang, said that his son was in excellent health and highly motivated, with strong aspirations to serve his country.

Speaking from their home in Ķiribwet, Emurrua Dikirr in Narok County, the family expressed shock over their son's untimely passing.

The family said the government should come out and clarify details surrounding the death of the son, whom they maintained was a healthy, ambitious young man.

"We find it hard to accept what has happened. Victor was our hope, our firstborn, and performed well academically. We had high hopes for him, and this loss has devastated us,” said Sang senior.

His sentiments were echoed by Victor’s mother, Daisy Sang, who said that the government, through the Ministry of Defence, should consider selecting another son from the family to fill the void left by the deceased.

"We are an economically disadvantaged family, and Victor was our only hope for a better future," she said tearfully, adding, "We beg the government to show compassion and give us another chance to serve our country through one of our other children."

The deceased’s grandfather, Leleito Arap Chirchir, said that although the death was a tragedy, it should not deter other young people from joining the disciplined forces.

"While accidents can happen, our duty to serve our nation is too important to be obstructed by such incidents,” said Mzee Chirchir.

The family plans to hold a funeral on February 10.