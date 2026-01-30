×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Three KDF recruits die during training in Eldoret

By Esther Nyambura | Jan. 30, 2026
Recruits during training in Eldoret. [File, Standard]

Three Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruits have died during a training exercise at the Defence Forces Recruits Training School (DFRTS) in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 30, KDF stated that the recruits developed medical complications while participating in a routine endurance exercise. They were immediately attended to by on-site medical personnel and later evacuated to Eldoret Regional Hospital for advanced care.

"Immediate medical assistance was administered by on-site medical personnel, after which the affected recruits were evacuated to Eldoret Regional Hospital for advanced medical care. Regrettably, they were pronounced dead despite concerted efforts by the attending medical teams," the statement read.

KDF noted that the next of kin have been formally notified and an investigation launched in line with military procedures to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and enhance the safety of recruits undergoing training.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KDF Recruits Dead Three KDF Recruits Dead KDF Recruits Die in Eldoret
.

Latest Stories

Shock after Grade 10 student reports barefoot
Shock after Grade 10 student reports barefoot
Nyanza
By James Omoro
36 mins ago
Letter from Mogadishu: Constitutional dialogue on elections set for Sunday
Opinion
By David Okwembah
36 mins ago
Government unveils new transmission line in boost for power supply
Nyanza
By Olivia Odhiambo
44 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How boda boda insurance fails riders when accidents happen
By Rosa Agutu 3 hrs ago
How boda boda insurance fails riders when accidents happen
Supreme Court declines to suspend Gachagua's impeachment cases
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Supreme Court declines to suspend Gachagua's impeachment cases
From sanctuary to battleground: Violence in sacred places as civic space shrinks
By Hudson Gumbihi 5 hrs ago
From sanctuary to battleground: Violence in sacred places as civic space shrinks
Inside chemical castration push for child sex offenders
By Marion Kithi 6 hrs ago
Inside chemical castration push for child sex offenders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved