KDF announces October recruitment drive

A section of KDF soldiers during a sensitization seminar at the Kenya Navy Base in Mtongwe. [KDF, X]

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has announced a nationwide recruitment exercise set to begin in October 2025.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the campaign will target General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets, Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits, Tradesmen and women, as well as Defence Forces Constables.

Applications for GSO Cadets, Specialist Officers, and Tradesmen/women must be submitted online through the official portal https://recruit.mod.go.ke.

The deadline is October 12, 2025.

The Kenya Defence Forces is pleased to announce to the public the 2025 Recruitment Drive. Get more details on the link below.



See more: https://t.co/BJFcCsnkKR pic.twitter.com/S27RqCJA74 — Kenya Defence Forces (@kdfinfo) September 14, 2025

Shortlisted candidates will be published in national newspapers between October 21 and 24.

Recruitment for General Duty Recruits and Constables will take place in person at centres to be announced separately by the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The Defence Forces cautioned that no payment is required at any stage of the process, warning that bribery or canvassing will lead to arrest and prosecution.

Cases of malpractice can be reported at the nearest police station, military camp, or through hotlines 0726 419 706/0726 419 709.

Eligibility

Applicants must be Kenyan citizens with a valid national identification and no criminal record.

Academic certificates, KRA PIN, and national IDs must be presented in original and four photocopies.

Age limits:

GSO Cadets and General Duty Recruits: 18–26 years

Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women: up to 30 years

Chaplains/Imams: up to 39 years

Constables: 30–55 years (retired KDF) or 35–45 years (retired NYS)

Physical standards:

Height: Men 1.60m, Women 1.52m

Weight: Men 54.55kg, Women 50kg

BMI: Below 30

Female candidates must not be pregnant during recruitment or training and must meet KDF medical standards.

Minimum academic qualifications

GSO Cadets (Regular): KCSE B (Plain), C+ in English, Mathematics, and one Science subject. Training runs three years, culminating in a BSc in Defence and Security Studies.

GSO Cadets (Graduate): Bachelor’s degree plus 15 months of training.

Specialist Officers: Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field, statutory registration, six months’ training.

General Duty Recruits: KCSE D (Plain). NYS graduates have an advantage.

Tradesmen/Women: Diploma with KCSE C (Plain) or Artisan Certificate with KCSE D+ (Plus).

Constables: Retired KDF or NYS personnel with honourable discharge.

Vacancies include fields such as engineering, ICT (cybersecurity, AI, robotics), law, medicine, education, finance, geology, hospitality, journalism, theology, sports science, and technical trades.

KDF urged Kenyans to seize the opportunity to serve the country “with honour and integrity” and to rely only on official communication channels.