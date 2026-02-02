×
Governor Kihika accuses senator Cheruiyot of sowing tribalism in Nakuru

By Ken Gachuhi | Feb. 2, 2026
Nakuru governor Susan Kihika. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Cracks threatening the unity of the ruling UDA party have emerged in its main political backyard, the Rift Valley, after Susan Kihika and Aaron Cheruiyot clashed on the weekend.

Kihika, the Nakuru governor, accused Cheruiyot, the Senator for Kericho, of using Nakuru county to host what she termed a tribal grouping, allegedly for regional political interests.

Cheruiyot, who is also Senate Majority Leader, had on Friday hosted a meeting in Solai, Rongai Constituency, attended by a select group of elected leaders drawn from South and Central Rift counties.

“You can’t come from Kericho to sow seeds of tribalism in Nakuru, a home to all tribes. If that is your agenda, you are not welcome,” Kihika said on Saturday during a tour in Nakuru West.

The attendees of the Friday meeting were primarily MPs from one community drawn from Nakuru, Baringo, and Bomet counties, sparking concerns of ethnic divisions among those left out.

An agitated Kihika said that he would not spare Cheruiyot on the matter despite being in the same political fold.

“I have been warning another man (Rigathi Gachagua) against coming to spread divisive politics here. I am now including you on that list. Do not bring tribalism here,” Kihika reiterated.

She added that the meeting was aimed at positioning and subsequently crowning him as a regional kingpin, terming such a move a mockery of President William Ruto.

The governor instead challenged the senator to focus on supporting President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration in delivering their election promises.

“The President has given you work to do; focus on that. How can you be fighting to be the Rift Valley kingpin, yet you have the President who comes from the same region?” Kihika posed.

After a session away from the public, Cheruiyot, who addressed the locals, urged the Kalenjin community to remain united while challenging them to move out to other counties other than their native homes to blend with other Kenyans.

"Other communities have extended their visibility outside their native counties. Such a move helps to blend cohesion and unity among communities, and we shouldn't be left behind," said Cheruiyot.

On his part, nominated MP Jackson Kosgei challenged the community to avoid intra-competition among its clans, saying this would be detrimental to all.

"We are working towards a united country. If we start competing as subtribes, we are going to lose all the gains we have made in creating a cohesive society," said Kosgei.

Other leaders present include Rongai MP Paul Chebor, Joseph Tonui of Kuresoi South, Alfred Mutai of Kuresoi North, Nakuru Woman Representative Liza Chelule, and her Kericho counterpart Beatrice Kemei, among others.

