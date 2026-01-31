×
The Standard

Stop asking questions and join UDA, Mudavadi tells Western region

By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza | Jan. 31, 2026
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at State House Nairobi. [PCS]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged leaders and residents of Western region to stop internal political disagreements and unite under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), warning that the region risks being politically overtaken if it delays.

Speaking during a joint media interview at Golf Hotel in Kakamega on Friday, Mudavadi cited  Nyanza’s political mobilisation at the grassroots level, saying the region was already positioning itself ahead of future political contests.

“You have seen what is happening in Nyanza, even during the President’s tour. They are preparing themselves at the grassroots, and they are not getting late,” Mudavadi said.

He cautioned Western leaders against endless debates over party choices, arguing that such divisions would cost the region influence at the national level.

“Here in Western, we are still asking questions when I tell you to unite and join UDA. We shall be overtaken while we are still arguing,” he said.

Mudavadi dismissed claims by some leaders that alternative parties offered better political vehicles than UDA, saying such thinking only weakened the region’s bargaining power.

“There are some who think they have a better party than UDA, but politics is about numbers and unity,” he added.

The Prime CS reaffirmed his loyalty to President William Ruto, saying he would support the President’s re-election bid before pursuing his own political ambitions.

“I will be on the ballot after President Ruto. For now, my focus is to support his agenda and ensure Western Kenya is firmly part of the government,” Mudavadi said.

He urged residents of the region to join the ruling party in large numbers, saying unity within UDA would guarantee Western Kenya a stronger voice in government and future leadership arrangements.

"Coalitions are always about what you bring on the table and we should join UDA so that we can have strong bargaining power and let our people use this opportunity to register and become members. I am talking to leaders to do the same because it is only in UDA where we can form the next government after President Ruto," said Mudavadi.

On the court rulling over the dissolution of ANC to UDA, Mudavadi said the ruling is an exercise in futility.

"I was the owner of ANC with other leaders and members, we followed the right process in dissolving ANC, and I can only term the rulling by court as an exercise in futility. We are in UDA, and we are moving forward," said Mudavadi.

