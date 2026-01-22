×
Relief as state lifts dusk to dawn curfew in Trans Mara

By Kiprono Kurgat | Jan. 22, 2026
Families displaced by ethnic clashes shelter at Sankale Comprehensive School in Trans Mara. [Peter Kipkemboi, Standard]

The government has lifted the dusk-to-dawn curfew that has been in place since early December last year in Trans Mara South and West sub-counties in Narok County.

For the last month, the residents of some parts of the two Sub-counties could not walk in or out of the area from 6 pm to 6 am after the government imposed movement restrictions to curb the skirmishes that had rocked the area. 

Joseph Kirui, a trader in Angata town, recounted what he had endured together during the curfew that saw him shut down his business early and stay at home.

Kirui could not hide his joy that he was now free to extend his business hours to meet his daily needs.

“I had lots of bills to settle, I have a family to feed, while at the same time I had to live with the fear of being arrested for flouting the curfew hours,” he said.

Another resident, Gladys Chebet, described the curfew as a “short jail term”. She says she had to endure a very hard time closing her saloon shop early and going home with little income despite demands to meet her family obligations.

Residents who have also been reeling from the effects of restricted movement expressed joy, saying the lifting of the curfew will help to restart economic activities in the area.

KNUT Trans Mara branch executive secretary Willy Korir welcomed the lifting of the curfew, terming it a major step in restoring peace and normalcy after prolonged tribal clashes.

He said the decision to lift the curfew was timely and reflected the improved security situation on the ground.

Korir said the clashes had negatively impacted education, with many learners forced to stay away from school due to insecurity and fear among parents in the region.

In December last year, the government imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the two Sub-counties due to rising unrest.

.

.

.

Digger Classified

