Government declares dusk to dawn curfew in Transmara South

A house is torched during inter-clan clashes at Eempash village in Transmara West in Narok County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Transmara South, Narok County, following violent clashes that have left at least seven people dead and 120 houses torched.

The curfew is aimed at restoring security in the area.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, accompanied by senior security officials, including Narok County Commissioner Kipkech Lotiatia, visited Lolgorian in Transmara South on Saturday, December 20, to assess the situation.

The move follows a surge in ethnic clashes that have displaced hundreds of residents and caused widespread destruction of property.

The affected areas have been declared security-disturbed and dangerous, as authorities step up efforts to restore normalcy and ensure the safety of residents.

Earlier in the week, Lagat warned politicians and individuals inciting and financing the clash between two communities in Angata Barikoi.

“They need to style up. We are profiling them, and very soon the regional security committee will be heading there, and all those people that are part and parcel of that criminal situation, they should desist,” said Lagat.

More follows…