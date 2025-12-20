×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Government declares dusk to dawn curfew in Transmara South

By Peter Kipkemboi | Dec. 20, 2025

A house is torched during inter-clan clashes at Eempash village in Transmara West in Narok County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Transmara South, Narok County, following violent clashes that have left at least seven people dead and 120 houses torched.

The curfew is aimed at restoring security in the area.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, accompanied by senior security officials, including Narok County Commissioner Kipkech Lotiatia, visited Lolgorian in Transmara South on Saturday, December 20, to assess the situation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The move follows a surge in ethnic clashes that have displaced hundreds of residents and caused widespread destruction of property.

The affected areas have been declared security-disturbed and dangerous, as authorities step up efforts to restore normalcy and ensure the safety of residents.

Earlier in the week, Lagat warned politicians and individuals inciting and financing the clash between two communities in Angata Barikoi.

“They need to style up. We are profiling them, and very soon the regional security committee will be heading there, and all those people that are part and parcel of that criminal situation, they should desist,” said Lagat.

More follows…

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Transmara Ethnic Clashes Angata Barikoi Dusk-to-Dawn Curfew Ethnic Clashes
.

Latest Stories

KJSEA placement shocker
KJSEA placement shocker
Education
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
Court restrains Uhuru cousin from defaming Justice Lenaola
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
Three former Sacco managers charged over Sh40m fraud
Courts
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Tracking Jirongo's final moments: White Probox that now raises many questions
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
Tracking Jirongo's final moments: White Probox that now raises many questions
Battle lines drawn: Ruto-Kalonzo feud rages over control of Ukambani vote
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Battle lines drawn: Ruto-Kalonzo feud rages over control of Ukambani vote
Three former Sacco managers charged over Sh40m fraud
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Three former Sacco managers charged over Sh40m fraud
Court restrains Uhuru cousin from defaming Justice Lenaola
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Court restrains Uhuru cousin from defaming Justice Lenaola
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved