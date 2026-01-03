×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Dark Saturday: Five people killed as trailer hits matatu at Kikopey

By Daniel Chege | Jan. 3, 2026
Wreckage of the PSV involved in an accident at Kikopey in Gilgil, Nakuru County. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

Five people have been killed in an accident at Kikopey in Gilgil, Nakuru, on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Winstone Mwakio confirmed that the loaded trailer's brakes failed, causing it to hit the back of a matatu.

"Five people died on the spot. Eight survived and were rushed to St Joseph Hospital for treatment. Two are in critical condition," said Mwakio.

Residents of Kikopey reported seeing the oncoming trailer speeding down the lane from Gilgil to Kikopey.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Assistant Chief of the area, Michael Mbage, said they had a hard time rescuing the survivors. "We only have one old Land Cruiser that was used to rush the survivors. We almost lost all the victims.”

Mbage called for the speedy completion of the Rironi-Mau Summit road that will expand the highway to reduce accidents.

Mwakio, on the other hand, called on drivers to be careful, especially during the back-to-school season that starts next week.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kikopey Road Accident Gilgil Road Crash Road Carnage
.

Latest Stories

Mali beat Tunisia on penalties to reach Cup of Nations quarter-finals
Mali beat Tunisia on penalties to reach Cup of Nations quarter-finals
Football
By AFP
1 hr ago
Kenyans should firmly reject Mudavadi's referendum push
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
2 hrs ago
Why Mt Kenya must resist attempts to divide it into East and West
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Powerful yet powerless: Mulembe revolt tests Mudavadi, Wetang'ula grip on Western
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Powerful yet powerless: Mulembe revolt tests Mudavadi, Wetang'ula grip on Western
How Grade 10 placement went wrong, leaving thousands stranded
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
How Grade 10 placement went wrong, leaving thousands stranded
The many unanswered questions surrounding collapsed building
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
The many unanswered questions surrounding collapsed building
Poisoned chalice: ODM rushes to drink from Ruto's 'golden cup'
By Barrack Muluka 2 hrs ago
Poisoned chalice: ODM rushes to drink from Ruto's 'golden cup'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved