Naivasha residents lynch three chicken thieves as crime surges

Three suspects were lynched in Naivasha after they were nabbed red-handed stealing chickens from one of the homes.

During the incident in Kayole estate, off the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, two of the suspects died at the scene while the third succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

The incident came a day after a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly mugging workers was beaten to death in Kabati estate while his colleagues managed to escape.

In the latest incident, irate residents cornered a group of youths who had been breaking into homes and stealing personal effects in the last couple of weeks. According to one of the residents, Joel Kuria, a group of youths had stolen from various homes while mugging residents in the evening.

He said that during one of the break-ins, the owner alerted members of the public who moved in and found the three ferrying away the stolen chicken.“The three are well known and have been in the past warned over their criminal activities but they did not change and members of the public decided to lynch them,” he said.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the incident adding that they had launched investigations after the early morning incident.

He urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their hands adding that the suspects should have been handed over to the police.

