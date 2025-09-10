Governor Ntutu defends development record amid criticism

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu at a past event. [File, Standard]

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu has embarked on a development tour across Narok East and Narok South sub-counties.

This comes following concerns from political opponents over alleged slow service delivery during Ntutu’s three years in office.

Accompanied by Deputy Governor Tamalinye Koech, CECMs, Chief Officers, and local leaders, Governor Ntutu is using the tour to highlight completed projects, inspect ongoing initiatives, and engage residents on key development issues.

MCAs had lamented that development projects initiated by the county government are not evenly distributed across all wards.

MCAs, led by Maika Ololrgeso, often advocate for increased resources and projects in critical areas such as healthcare, road construction, and early childhood education (ECDE) classrooms, which directly impact constituents.

In Mosiro Ward, Narok East, Governor Ntutu flagged off a school bus for Ntulele Secondary School, with four more institutions—including Olasiti Primary and Kipise—set to receive similar support.

“A school bus is more than just transport; it is a vital tool for improving access to education, especially in rural areas,” he stated.

He emphasised the importance of improving road infrastructure, saying that better connectivity is essential for enhancing trade and service delivery in remote parts of the county.

In Keekonyokie Ward, Narok South, the governor commissioned a modern twin workshop at Nairagie Enkare Vocational Training College, aimed at supporting training in motor vehicle mechanics and electrical installation.

This is part of the county’s broader efforts to integrate Competency-Based Education and Dual TVET programmes across 11 vocational institutions.

More than 170 students at the college currently benefit from bursaries and an annual county capitation of Sh15,000.

In the same ward, Ntutu launched a 7.8-kilometre road loop in Nairagie Enkare Town, which includes 5.5 kilometres of rehabilitated roads and 2.3 kilometres of new bitumen-standard surfaces.

He later addressed a public baraza to assess the impact of development projects.

The development tour also extended to Amalo Sub-county, where Ntutu visited Siwot Primary School to inspect the drilling of a borehole and lay the foundation for a water kiosk.

The governor commissioned the Menet Water Pan in Menet village, a key water source for residents and livestock in this semi-arid region.

In Sogoo Ward, the governor opened two ECDE classrooms at Kwalelah and Barakorwet primary schools.

He also announced plans for a new administration block at Barakorwet Comprehensive School.

“Quality early learning infrastructure lays the foundation for lifelong education,” he said, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to education at all levels.

These developments add to significant achievements from the past year, including the construction of 76 new health facilities—33 maternity units and 43 outpatient departments—with 28 already operational.

Ambulance services, which had been suspended due to financial constraints, have also resumed.

The governor highlighted improvements in public health, noting a drop in HIV prevalence from 2.7 per cent to 1.8 per cent and an increase in the number of Open Defecation Free (ODF) villages from 876 in 2022 to 1,199.

Ntutu also defended the county's fiscal progress, saying that Narok now ranks top in own source revenue collection, with a target to double it to Sh6 billion this financial year.

He credited strong partnerships with the national government and the County Assembly for the progress.

Narok County Assembly Speaker Davis Dikirr and other officials pledged support for the county’s development agenda.