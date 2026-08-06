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What Kigali got right on housing as Kenya struggles with public trust

By Peter Muiruri | Aug. 6, 2026
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Mpazi Rehousing Project in Gitega Sector, Nyarugenge District, Kigali. [Peter Muiruri, Standard]

A visitor to Kigali, Rwanda, is always mesmerised by the orderly and clean nature of the city.

From the airport to one’s place of residence, local guides take pleasure in showcasing their city’s strides in improving urban mobility that includes the metropolitan buses whose dedicated lanes are a no-go zone even for the numerous boda boda taxis.

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Related Topics

Affordable Housing Kigali Affordable Houses Mpazi Rehousing Project Real Estate Sector
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