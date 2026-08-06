Sh2.4bn project fuels Lukenya's rise as education investment hub

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Chief Executive Officer of Concise Projects Limited Ebenezer Odoom speaking at the Masqani Ground breaking ceremony on July 23, 2026. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Lukenya, long known for its quiet surroundings and learning institutions, is attracting new investment as developers increasingly view the area as an education and residential hub.

The latest boost is the ground-breaking of the Sh4.2 billion Masqani Student Hostel, a purpose-built accommodation project opposite Daystar University’s Athi River campus.

The development will provide 200 housing units with capacity for 1,600 students. It will feature furnished rooms, high-speed internet, a gym, restaurant, pharmacy, games room and laundry facilities, with completion expected within 18 to 24 months.

Concise Projects Ltd Chief Executive Officer Ebenezer Odoom said the project was designed to create more than accommodation by providing an environment that supports students’ growth and well-being.

The University Council Chairman Prof George Njoroge said quality housing near campus would improve student safety and engagement, while Vice-Chancellor Prof Laban Ayiro described the facility as a “home away from home”.

Beyond student housing, the project is expected to create jobs, support local businesses and strengthen Lukenya’s position as an emerging investment destination.