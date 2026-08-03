Sacco unveils affordable home loans

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Kimisitu DT Sacco members and officials during the unveiling of the partnership with Kenya Mortgage Refinancing Company in Nairobi. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Kimisitu DT Sacco in partnership with Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC) has unveiled affordable mortgage products to support its members towards homeownership.

The product introduces a longterm mortgage financing solution designed to help members transition from renting to owning homes through affordable, flexible and sustainable financing options.

Through the partnership, eligible members will be able to access mortgage financing of up to Sh10.5 million, at an interest rate of nine per cent per annum, with repayment periods of up to 25 years and financing of up to 105 per cent of the property value for the purchase or construction of residential homes.

“Today marks a historic milestone for Kimisitu DT Sacco. For the first time in our history, we are introducing a mortgage product at a single-digit interest rate. This is more than a new product, it is a demonstration of our commitment to make homeownership genuinely affordable for our members,” said Catherine Odhiambo, acting chief executive officer of Kimisitu DT Sacco during the launch.

She added: “We have also enhanced members’ borrowing capacity through an industry-leading loan multiplier of up to seven times a member’s deposits, enabling more members to qualify for higher-value mortgages while enjoying long repayment periods of up to 25 years.”

The mortgage products are designed to meet the evolving needs of members seeking affordable housing finance while supporting Kenya's broader affordable housing agenda.

The initiative also reinforces the role of Saccos as key contributors to financial inclusion and socio-economic development. In addition to the product launch, members attending the Nairobi Members' Education Forum received financial literacy training and information on the mortgage application process, eligibility requirements, and the benefits of long-term housing finance.

The event also featured exhibitions by strategic housing and real estate partners, providing members with access to property developers and housing solutions under one roof.