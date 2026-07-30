Satellite towns: Magnet for property investors seeking affordable land

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An aerial view of Ruaka estate and town Kiambu County. [File]

Rising land costs in major urban centres and growing demand for housing are pushing property investors and home buyers to emerging satellite towns where they can acquire land at relatively affordable prices while remaining connected to the key economic hubs.

The shift is reshaping the real estate market as developers increasingly move beyond established cities and towns to areas where infrastructure expansion, improved connectivity and population growth are creating new residential corridors.

One of the emerging areas benefiting from this trend is Gitero, located about six kilometres from Nyeri town, where real estate players are targeting buyers seeking residential and commercial opportunities outside the traditional urban centre.

For residents who have lived in Gitero for years, the transformation reflects how infrastructure development influences the growth of emerging residential neighbourhoods.

James Kingori, a resident who has witnessed the area’s evolution, says improved accessibility through the opening up of feeder roads has encouraged more people to settle in Gitero.

“When I first came here, movement was not as easy as it is today. The opening up of feeder roads has changed the area because people can now access their homes more easily, and this has encouraged more families to settle here,” Kingori said.

He observed that the availability of piped water has also increased confidence among residents and investors looking to develop property in the area.

“The availability of piped water has made a big difference. People can now plan and build because they have confidence that essential services are available. You can see more homes coming up, and the area is gradually becoming a modern residential neighbourhood,” he said.

Kingori said the changing lifestyle preferences of buyers were also contributing to the growing interest in areas outside established towns.

The expansion of satellite settlements around Nyeri has also increased the role of county authorities in guiding urban growth through planning and improved service delivery.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has engaged stakeholders in emerging urban centres as the county seeks to address infrastructure needs arising from increasing populations and economic activity.

In one of the recent engagements, Governor Kahiga and Deputy Governor Kinaniri Waroe met representatives of the Naromoru business community to discuss challenges affecting the town and explore solutions to improve the business environment.

Traders raised concerns including drainage, insecurity and solid waste management, issues that often become more pressing as towns expand and attract more residents and businesses.

The growth of satellite neighbourhoods also reflects a wider challenge facing Kenya’s housing sector — meeting rising demand as urban populations expand and land within major towns becomes increasingly expensive.

According to Cytonn Investments, the rising satellite towns within the Nairobi Metropolitan area present many opportunities to investors.

“The rapid expansion of Nairobi over the past two decades has fundamentally transformed the spatial structure of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area, leading to the emergence and accelerated growth of satellite towns surrounding the capital city,” notes Cytonn in its update report.

Driven by rapid urbanisation, population growth, infrastructure development, and the rising cost of land and housing within Nairobi's core, these towns have evolved from predominantly rural settlements into vibrant residential, commercial, and industrial centres.

Today, satellite towns play a critical role in accommodating Nairobi's growing population, supporting economic decentralisation, and providing relatively affordable housing alternatives to households and businesses that are increasingly priced out of the city.

The city’s major satellite towns and corridors include Thika Road Corridor, which encompasses Ruiru and Juja, featuring high rental demand, master-planned communities like Tatu City, and student housing near Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Mombasa Road Corridor includes Syokimau, Mlolongo, and Athi River, popular for industrial proximity, standard gauge railway (SGR) access, and middle-income apartments.

Southern and Northwest Corridors include Ngong, Ongata Rongai, Kikuyu, and Limuru, favoured for cooler climates, owner-occupier homes, and scenic suburban living, and Ruaka, which is located along Limuru Road, representing one of the densest and most expensive peri-urban real estate markets near the city.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows continued resilience in Kenya’s property market, with residential property prices rising by 4.8 per cent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.

The KNBS Residential Property Price Index recorded an overall index of 118.4 in Q1 of 2026, up from 113 in Q1 2025, indicating sustained demand for residential properties despite affordability challenges facing buyers.

The broader construction and real estate ecosystem has also remained a key contributor to economic activity. According to the 2026 Economic Survey, Kenya’s economy grew by 4.6 per cent in 2025, while construction activity rebounded strongly, expanding by 6.8 per cent in 2025 after contracting in 2024, reflecting increased activity in infrastructure and building projects.

For international investors, especially Kenyans in the diaspora, satellite locations have become attractive because they offer opportunities to acquire land in emerging markets before urban expansion drives up prices.

Famyard Enterprises Ltd chief executive officer George Wamariu says infrastructure development has become a major factor influencing property investment decisions as buyers increasingly consider connectivity and availability of services before purchasing land.

Wamariu says modern buyers are no longer only interested in owning land but also want locations supported by reliable transport networks, utilities and digital services.

“Property buyers today look beyond the title deed. They want to know whether the area has access roads, electricity, water and internet connectivity because these determine how quickly an area can develop,” Wamariu says.

He says improved infrastructure is changing the attractiveness of areas outside established towns by reducing the disadvantages traditionally associated with peripheral locations.

“For many investors, especially those buying property remotely, confidence comes from seeing a location develop around them. Connectivity, services and planned growth are becoming key factors when making investment decisions,” Wamariu said.

The trend has been witnessed in different parts of Kenya, where satellite towns around Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, Mombasa and other urban centres have expanded as buyers search for affordable alternatives.

According to Famyard Enterprise Project Manager James Ndumia, the Gitero project is responding to growing demand for residential land near Nyeri Town; the location offers buyers an opportunity to invest near an established urban centre while benefiting from a developing residential environment.

“Gitero is attracting interest because of its location and the growing demand for homes outside crowded town centres,” Ndumia says.

He says the project has been developed with infrastructure considerations in mind, including access to water, electricity and graded roads to support future residential growth.

“Buyers today are looking for more than a piece of land; they want confidence that the area will develop into a sustainable neighbourhood. That is why planning for essential services and accessibility is critical from the beginning,” he said.

Kenya’s rapid urbanisation has increased pressure on housing supply, forcing developers and individuals to explore new locations outside major towns. The demand for affordable housing remains one of the biggest drivers of real estate growth, with many households unable to afford property in prime urban locations.

As a result, satellite areas have become important in absorbing population growth and providing space for new residential communities.

“The growth of satellite towns is also being influenced by the changing patterns of land ownership, especially as large family parcels are subdivided among siblings over generations. Some of these subdivisions have created new settlements that are gradually developing into residential areas,” Wamariu said.

“At the same time, people are changing what they consider an ideal home. Many buyers no longer want to live in congested urban centres; they are looking for modern living spaces where they can have a comfortable home, access to services and still retain a small piece of land for gardening or farming.”

Real estate analysts say locations that combine affordability, accessibility and infrastructure are likely to attract long-term investment. In Kenya, road upgrades, electricity expansion and improved internet connectivity are changing how investors view locations that were previously considered distant from urban centres.

Wamariu says digital connectivity has become increasingly important because modern homes and businesses depend on reliable internet access.

“Connectivity is no longer just about roads. Technology has changed how people live and work, meaning internet access has become part of the infrastructure investors consider,” he says.

The shift has also influenced diaspora investment, with many overseas Kenyans looking for property opportunities they can manage remotely.

Despite growing interest in emerging areas, property experts caution buyers to conduct thorough due diligence before investing.

They advise buyers to verify land ownership documents, confirm planning requirements and assess infrastructure availability before committing funds.

“Land remains a long-term investment, but buyers need to take time to understand what they are purchasing. It is important to confirm ownership details, understand the development plans of an area and consider the availability of infrastructure before making a decision,” Ndumia said.

“The future value of a property is not determined by location alone; it is also influenced by how the surrounding area is planned and how it is likely to grow over time.”