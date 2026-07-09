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New public land use guidelines deal blow to encroachers, speculators and land grabbers

By James Wanzala | Jul. 9, 2026
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The new regulations aim to eliminate encroachment and land grabbing by public officers and private individuals. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Lands and the National Land Commission (NLC) have spelt out new, tougher rules for State agencies on the use of public land.

Going forward, any change of user of the whole or part of public land held by State agencies from the registered use shall require public consultation.

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Related Topics

Public Land Use Guidelines Ministry of Lands National Land Commission Digital Land Governance Programme
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