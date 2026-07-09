New public land use guidelines deal blow to encroachers, speculators and land grabbers

The Ministry of Lands and the National Land Commission (NLC) have spelt out new, tougher rules for State agencies on the use of public land.
Going forward, any change of user of the whole or part of public land held by State agencies from the registered use shall require public consultation.
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