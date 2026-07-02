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Wilson Airport encroachers in trouble as senators seek demolition of buildings

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 2, 2026

The government is considering constructing a new runway at Wilson Airport instead of demolishing buildings that have encroached on the facility’s airspace. 

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