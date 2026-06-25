Low incomes make mortgage unfit for housing needs - UN-Habitat

The May 2026 report says globally, only one in four applicants successfully secured a housing loan in 2023. [Courtesy]

Amidst the push by successive administrations to expand the mortgage market in the country past 100,000, a new report shows that this home ownership model may not be suitable for Kenya.

The report by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) argues that the mortgage model is discriminatory for a developing economy such as Kenya since it serves mostly the high-income earners, leaving out a majority of the population, particularly those in the informal sector.