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When that roof is more than a financial statement

By Paul Kariuki | May. 28, 2026
State house Nairobi. [[File]

The other day, leaked photos of the State House roof appeared on social media and Kenyans, in their usual characteristic style, bashed the renovated roof.

One architectural expert penned how he had judged architecture designs under reputable global firms, including the Aga Khan for architecture development, and he could only describe the new State House's look in one word - mediocre.

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