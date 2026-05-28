When that roof is more than a financial statement

The other day, leaked photos of the State House roof appeared on social media and Kenyans, in their usual characteristic style, bashed the renovated roof.
One architectural expert penned how he had judged architecture designs under reputable global firms, including the Aga Khan for architecture development, and he could only describe the new State House's look in one word - mediocre.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…