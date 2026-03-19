Property sector reaps big from rising demand for luxury healthcare

Dr James Mwangi CEO Equity Bank during Equity group release of HY 2025 Financial results.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Is a pregnant woman sick? It is a question that Equity Group Holdings Chief Executive James Mwangi posed during the release of the lender’s 2025 half-year financials.

His thoughts are that a pregnant woman doesn’t need to be in a hospital environment to deliver. As an entrepreneur, he added, he seeks to make this a reality through the group’s subsidiaries that house businesses in the health space.