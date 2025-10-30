×
KPA awarded for its greening ocean project

By Philip Mwakio | Oct. 30, 2025
KPA leaders Benjamin Tayari and Capt. William Ruto plant mangroves with Kwale residents at River Mwachema, Tiwi, on November 13, 2023. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Kenya Ports Authority’s “Mangrove Restoration for Ocean Protection and Increased Forest Cover Project” has enabled it to scoop the 2025 International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) Sustainability Award.

The announcement was made during a gala dinner awards ceremony at the IAPH World Ports Conference in Kobe, Japan.

In a statement issued by KPA, the Authority said the achievement follows a meticulous judging process by IAPH’s independent jury of industry experts, as well as a well-planned public vote campaign to galvanise support for the project.

“KPA’s project topped the Environmental Care category after beating two other finalists from a record-breaking pool of 500 global submissions,” the statement read.

The award recognises KPA’s innovative collaboration with coastal communities to restore degraded forest ecosystems.

“Mangrove Restoration for Ocean Protection impressed the judges by demonstrating how ports’ collaboration with local communities and other government agencies can help empower communities and support the conservation of the environment and marine biodiversity for sustainable port operations,” added KPA.

Under the programme, KPA has partnered with communities in the Coastal region to rehabilitate degraded mangrove areas.

The impact has resulted in expanded mangrove cover and a healthier coastal ecosystem, creating ideal conditions for fish breeding, leading to an increase in lobsters and prawns, ultimately contributing to the socio-economic well-being of the communities.

KPA Managing Director Captain William Ruto, who received the award, expressed delight, saying the accolade was a great honour for KPA.

He added that it was a testament to the Authority’s sustainability efforts and a reminder of the immense responsibility it carries as a guardian of the environment.

“Our Mangrove Restoration for Ocean Protection project is far more than just growing mangroves. It is about survival and livelihoods. We have witnessed the immense benefits, which include revived fish stocks and new economic opportunities for our communities,” he said.

