Ten-man Spurs rescue draw at Man Utd, Arsenal survive Leeds scare

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Tottenham Hotspur' midfielder Savio (L) vies with Manchester United striker Matheus Cunha (R) in the English Premier League at Old Trafford on October 10, 2026. [Paul ELLIS / AFP]

Ten-man Tottenham salvaged a 1-1 against fellow strugglers Manchester United thanks to Dominic Solanke's last-gasp leveller, while Arsenal got back on track as the champions survived a scare to beat Leeds 2-1 on Saturday.

In a clash dubbed 'El Sackicko' given the scrutiny on both managers, Bryan Mbeumo put United ahead in the 73rd minute at Old Trafford.

Mbeumo punished sloppy Tottenham marking, firing home from an acute angle after Matheus Cunha's pass picked him out in the penalty area.

Tottenham looked doomed when Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off for headbutting United defender Luke Shaw in a brawl five minutes after United's opener.

But Solanke came to Tottenham's rescue in the final moments when he evaded United defender Lisandro Martinez to head in Sandro Tonali's cross.

It was a dramatic finale to a scrappy encounter in keeping with the problems gripping two underachieving teams.

Tottenham sit third from the bottom of the table and remain winless after losing three of their first six league games.

United are languishing in 12th place with only one league win so far this season.

Roberto De Zerbi saved Tottenham from relegation on the final day of last term after taking charge late in the campaign.

But despite spending over £300 million ($429 million) on new signings in the close season, Tottenham have failed to win any of their opening six games of a league season for just the fourth time in their history.

"I like the situation we were in with the red card. We need this situation. We have not accepted the defeat," De Zerbi said.

"I kissed Bentancur in the dressing room. Football is character. I'm very happy because I have seen the right spirit and character."

Carrick's side were hoping to build on last season's impressive third-place finish.

However, United's total of six points is their fewest at this stage of a campaign since 1986-87.

"For several reasons, we were not quite there. You could see it was a challenging time," Carrick said after United were booed off.

"It hurts a lot because I care about this club. But I understand the disappointment."

After a shock 3-0 defeat at Brighton before the international break, Arsenal were in danger of a second successive loss when they fell behind at the Emirates Stadium.

James Justin fired Leeds ahead in the 55th minute after Arsenal failed to clear Gabriel Gudmundsson's cross.

But Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori found the cure when he converted Ben White's header from close-range in the 62nd minute.

Arsenal showcased their strength in depth as substitute Bruno Guimaraes drilled the winner from the edge of the area just six minutes after coming on.

'Two beauties'

Guimaraes' first goal at the Emirates since his close-season move from Newcastle made it five wins from six league matches for the Gunners.

The north London club sit in second place behind crisis-hit Manchester City on goal difference.

City travel to Liverpool on Sunday for their first match since being found guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules.

"We weren't pleased against Brighton and today was an opportunity to put that right. We certainly reacted in the manner we expected," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's blistering start paved the way for a 5-1 rout of Bournemouth as the Blues won for the first time in four league matches.

Jordan Henderson gave Xabi Alonso's team the perfect start when the veteran midfielder curled home after just 68 seconds to claim his first goal for Chelsea.

The Blues struck again in the third minute through Morgan Rogers, and Joao Pedro made it three soon after half-time.

Evanilson got one back for Bournemouth in the 51st minute as Chelsea's run without a league clean sheet extended to 22 matches.

Joao Pedro put the result beyond doubt in the 67th minute and Henderson, 36, bagged his second in the 70th minute with a fierce free-kick.

Aston Villa's troubled start continued with a disappointing 2-2 home draw against Brentford.

Ipswich beat winless Fulham 2-1, while 10-man Brighton won 2-0 at Sunderland to cement their hold on third place.