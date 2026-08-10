Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Arteta backs Guimaraes to 'ignite something different' at Arsenal

By AFP | Aug. 10, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (left) and new signing Bruno Guimaraes with Sporting director Andrea Berta. [Arsenal, Facebook]

Mikel Arteta has backed Bruno Guimaraes to "ignite something different" in Premier League champions Arsenal.

Brazil international Guimaraes was introduced to Gunners fans ahead of Sunday's 3-2 friendly defeat by Borussia Dortmund, after completing a move from top-flight rivals Newcastle reported to be worth £75 million ($101 million).

The 28-year-old has strengthened an already impressive midfield featuring featuring Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze.

"You can see the immediate reaction," Arteta told Arsenal's website after Guimaraes was given an enthusiastic reception.

"I think he describes himself as a warrior," the Spaniard added.

"I think he's a warrior with a tremendous quality as well and intuition and leadership and charisma that is going to help us, that is going to really ignite something different in the team.

"I think he's going to push everybody inside the team as well and that's the type of player that we need."

Arsenal, after finishing runners-up for three successive seasons, finally ended their 22-year wait for a Premier League title last term, as well as reaching the Champions League and League Cup finals.

Guimaraes watched on against Dortmund as an Ethan Nwaneri strike and Viktor Gyokeres's penalty were not enough to prevent defeat.

Samuele Inacio, Konstantinos Karetsas and Joane Gadou scored for the Bundesliga side at Emirates Stadium.

"Well, (I'm) disappointed that we lost the game," said Arteta, who gave captain Odegaard his first minutes of pre-season following the World Cup.

"I think there were some poor moments where we were not very recognisable, especially in set-pieces and defending actions and timings that we are normally very efficient (in)."

Arsenal face Manchester City in the Community Shield next weekend before launching their title defence against newly-promoted Coventry on August 21.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Mikel Arteta Bruno Guimaraes Arsenal
.

Latest Stories

Court detains police officer, two others for 30 days over Dr Victoria Mutiso murder
Court detains police officer, two others for 30 days over Dr Victoria Mutiso murder
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
3 hrs ago
Family of slain Mt Elgon politician Wasama demands justice
Crime and Justice
By Osinde Obare and Jackline Inyanji
3 hrs ago
The wanton spending on State House visits
National
By Irene Githinji
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Court detains police officer, two others for 30 days over Dr Victoria Mutiso murder
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Court detains police officer, two others for 30 days over Dr Victoria Mutiso murder
The wanton spending on State House visits
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
The wanton spending on State House visits
Millions sink into stalled governors' residences despite SRC's deadline that lapsed 4 years ago
By Julius Chepkwony 3 hrs ago
Millions sink into stalled governors' residences despite SRC's deadline that lapsed 4 years ago
Family of slain Mt Elgon politician Wasama demands justice
By Osinde Obare and Jackline Inyanji 3 hrs ago
Family of slain Mt Elgon politician Wasama demands justice
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved