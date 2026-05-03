Manchester United boss Carrick relishes 'special' Liverpool rivalry

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Manchester United interim head coach Michael Carrick applauds the fans after the Premier League match vs Brentford at Old Trafford on April 27, 2026. [Mark Cosgrove/NurPhoto via AFP

Michael Carrick believes Manchester United against Liverpool is always a "standout" fixture even though neither club are challenging for the Premier League title this season.

England's two most successful clubs, with 20 league titles each, meet at Old Trafford on Sunday, with both firmly on track to qualify for next season's Champions League.

United are third in the table, three points clear of Liverpool, with the top five guaranteed a place in Europe's top club competition next season.

"Certainly one of my favourite games, without doubt it's a standout game," said United boss Carrick. "There's big games and big rivalries that we have with other teams, but certainly this one is right up there.

"The history, the ups and downs the past has produced in these types of games and the excitement and entertainment, and the emotion, which is a huge part of it. It makes it a really special game."

The former United midfielder said the club had made great strides since last season, when they finished a miserable 15th in the table, 42 points behind champions Liverpool.

"I just think this probably shows the improvements of the group, really, and getting stronger," he said.

"And to be coming into this game in such a good position, on the back of good results, and trying to achieve and moving forward.

"So, fully aware of the situation in the league and how close it is between us. But that's not something, really, we've focused on going into this game. I think it's a one-off game."

The United boss said the club were "over the moon" after Kobbie Mainoo signed a new five-year contract this week.

The England international, 21, fell out of favour under former boss Ruben Amorim but was restored to the first team when Carrick took over in January, playing a key role in their resurgence.

"He's done fantastic with it," said Carrick. "There's more to come, there's loads more to come. I keep saying that for some time because he's such a young man, but he's in a great spot at the moment."